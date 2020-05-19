Heart Health: Can Onions Help Control Cholesterol Levels? Let's Find Out

Onion for cholesterol: Onions are beneficial for your health in various ways

Highlights Onions can be consumed as a salad with lunch and dinner

Eating onions is good for diabetics

You can also use onion juice for hair growth

Healthy cholesterol levels in your blood can negatively affect your health. It is linked with a significantly higher risk of heart disease. Cholesterol builds up in the walls of arteries which results in narrow arteries. Narrow arteries restrict the free flow of oxygen and blood. It can affect your heart health as well as other parts of the body. If left uncontrolled poor cholesterol can lead to complete blockage in arteries which results in a heart attack. A healthy diet and lifestyle can help you control cholesterol levels. Some superfoods can help control cholesterol naturally. Onion, which is commonly used in the preparation of food may help lower cholesterol.

Heart health: Onion for healthy cholesterol levels

According to studies, onion has properties that may lower cholesterol levels. Onions are high in polyphenolic compounds called flavonoids. These are beneficial for your heart health. Flavonoids have anti-inflammatory properties, antioxidants and anti-cancer abilities. According to a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, flavonoids in onions may reduce the low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or "bad" cholesterol in obese people who are at risk of cardiovascular disease.

Also read: The Perfect Guide To Lower Your Cholesterol Naturally: Some Important Tips Given By Our Nutritionist

Onions may help lower cholesterol levels, say study

Photo Credit: iStock

Another study published in Food and Function Journal states, research conducted on hamsters has shown low cholesterol levels with intake of red onions.

Also read: Know Why Your Cholesterol Is High: Best Foods, Lifestyle Tips For Cholesterol By Our Expert

Other health benefits of onion

Onion is beneficial for diabetics. It is a low glycaemic index which is as low as 10. It also contains very fewer carbs. Onions are beneficial for your overall heart health. Adding onion to your diet can also boost digestion. Antibacterial properties of onion can also help fight potential risks from bacteria.

Onion is beneficial for diabetics

Photo Credit: iStock

Raw onions can be added to salads or you can add onion slices to your sandwiches. You can eat it as a salad with lunch and dinner.

Also read: Diabetes Diet: This Common Kitchen Ingredient Will Help You Control Blood Sugar Levels

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.