Protein is often seen as an important nutrient for building and keeping muscle strong. While enough protein is needed for muscle repair, recovery does not rely on protein alone. The digestive system is essential for breaking down food, absorbing nutrients, and making them available for muscle repair. A person may be eating sufficient protein but still not get its full nutritional benefit if digestion or absorption is affected. This makes gut health an important, but often overlooked, part of muscle recovery.

Protein Needs to Be Digested and Absorbed

Protein that comes from foods like eggs, dairy, pulses, soy, fish and meat is broken down during digestion into acids and smaller peptides. These are then absorbed through the intestine and used by the body for several functions, including the repair and maintenance of muscle tissue.

If digestion is disrupted, the body may not process food efficiently. Symptoms such as persistent bloating, abdominal discomfort, diarrhoea, constipation or changes in bowel habits can sometimes indicate that the digestive system is not functioning optimally.

This does not mean that digestive symptoms automatically cause muscle recovery. However, if symptoms are persistent, they should not be ignored, especially when they are experienced along with fatigue, unexplained weight changes or difficulty maintaining muscle mass.

The Gut Also Influences Nutrient Availability

Muscle recovery requires more than protein. Carbohydrates help replenish muscle glycogen after physical activity, while vitamins and minerals support energy production and normal muscle function. Iron, vitamin B12, vitamin D, magnesium, and other nutrients can also become relevant when dietary intake or absorption is inadequate.

The intestine is a place where nutrients are taken in. Problems in the system can therefore change how well certain nutrients are absorbed. For someone who works out often, not getting nutrients over and over again can impact energy levels and recovery even if protein intake seems enough.

A healthy diet that mixes protein with grains, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats and enough water provides a better nutrition foundation for recovery.

What About the Gut Microbiome?

The intestine contains trillions of microorganisms that interact with the food we eat and with the intestinal environment. Dietary fibre from foods such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, nuts and seeds can support a diverse gut microbiome.

Gut bacteria also produce compounds, including short-chain fatty acids, when they ferment certain types of dietary fibre. These compounds contribute to intestinal health and influence processes throughout the body.

The relationship between the gut microbiome and muscle is still being studied, and it would be premature to suggest that changing gut bacteria alone can directly increase muscle mass. However, maintaining a healthy digestive environment can support overall nutrient utilisation and normal bodily functions that are relevant to recovery.

When Protein Intake Isn't the Only Problem

If someone is consistently eating adequate protein but experiencing poor recovery, frequent digestive symptoms or unexplained changes in weight or muscle strength, simply increasing protein may not address the underlying issue.

The quality and distribution of meals, total calorie intake, hydration, sleep and training load also influence recovery. Digestive symptoms may additionally warrant evaluation for food intolerances, gastrointestinal conditions or nutritional deficiencies when they are persistent.

A doctor can assess the overall dietary and health context rather than focusing on protein intake in isolation.

Building a Better Recovery Plate

For everyday muscle recovery, protein can be paired with a source of complex carbohydrates, vegetables or fruit, and healthy fats. For example, a meal containing dal, rice and vegetables, or eggs with whole-grain toast and fruit, provides a combination of nutrients rather than relying on protein alone.

The objective is not to follow a specialised “gut-healing” diet or eliminate foods unnecessarily. It is to maintain a varied diet that supports digestion, adequate nutrient intake and regular bowel function.

Muscle recovery ultimately depends on several interconnected factors. Protein provides the building blocks, but the digestive system helps make those nutrients available to the body. Paying attention to both nutrition and digestive health can therefore make a more complete approach to maintaining muscle and supporting recovery.

(Dr Yogesh Batra, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi)

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