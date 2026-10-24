Trying To Eat Healthy? Nutritionist Shares A Simple DAILY Checklist

Eating healthy does not always mean following a strict diet, cutting out your favourite foods or counting every calorie. Often, it is the small choices you make every day that help you build a healthier lifestyle. Drinking enough water, adding different vegetables and fruits to your meals, eating enough protein and paying attention to your hunger are simple habits that can make a difference over time.

However, staying consistent with healthy habits can be tricky, especially when busy schedules, work deadlines and distractions get in the way. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares a simple way to approach everyday eating with a daily checklist that spells out the word DAILY. In a post on Instagram, she breaks down five basic habits that help people stay consistent with their food choices without following complicated rules.

Here is what each letter in DAILY stands for.

1. D – Drink Enough Water

Staying hydrated is an important part of everyday health. Water helps regulate body temperature, supports digestion and allows the body to carry out its normal functions. Keeping a water bottle nearby and drinking water throughout the day can help you stay hydrated.

2. A – Add More Colours To Your Meals

Adding colour to your plate is an easy way to include a variety of foods. Different fruits and vegetables provide different vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. Including a mix of colourful produce can help make meals more balanced and varied.

3. I – Include Protein

Protein is important for muscle maintenance, growth and repair. Adding protein-rich foods such as eggs, dal, beans, paneer, curd, fish or chicken to meals can help you meet your daily needs.

4. L – Limit Distractions While Eating

Eating while scrolling through your phone, watching television or working can make it harder to pay attention to your meal. Taking a break from screens and eating mindfully can help you notice your hunger and fullness cues.

5. Y – Your Hunger Is Your Guide

Agarwal encourages people to pay attention to their hunger instead of following rigid food rules. Recognising when you feel hungry and when you are comfortably full can help you develop a better understanding of your body's needs.

Explaining why this approach works, Agarwal says, "Because it's a non-restrictive framework that you can follow every single day."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.