Festive Season Fitness: 5 Quick Workouts Women Can Fit Into A Busy Day

The festive season is about fun family get-togethers, shopping, travelling, and of course lots of tasty food. There is so much to do that it is easy to forget about exercise. For women who are dealing with work house duties and holiday planning, finding time to work out might seem like one more thing, on a list that is already too long.

The best part is that being active does not always mean spending an hour in a gym. 10 to 20 minutes of moving around can help you stay on track, gain strength and feel more energetic. Here are five quick, easy workouts that women can do during the festive times.

1. The 10-Minute Full-Body Workout

When time is short, a full-body workout is a start. A full-body workout works muscle groups and moves the body without any gear.

Try this set of moves:

Bodyweight squats - 12 times

Wall or knee push-ups - 10 times

Glute bridges - 15 times

Marching in place - 45 seconds

Repeat the circuit two or three times, resting a little between rounds.

Beginner modification: Start with one or two rounds. Use a chair for support when squatting. Focus on movement instead of speed.

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2. A Quick Cardio Burst

If you have sat at your desk all day or run errands, a short cardio session can help you move and lift your energy.

Try this set of moves:

Marching in place - 1 minute

Step jacks - 45 seconds

High knee marches - 45 seconds

Side steps - 1 minute

Repeat the sequence, taking breaks as needed. This workout can finish in about 8 to 10 minutes.

Beginner modification: Replace jumping moves with low-impact steps to ease stress. Keep the pace easy. Raise intensity slowly as stamina grows.

3. The Strength-Building Mini Session

Strength training helps build muscle, keep muscle strong, aid movement and lift overall fitness. A full gym is not needed to begin.

Try this combination:

Squats - 12 repetitions

Lunges - 8 repetitions per leg

Incline push-ups against a wall or sturdy counter - 10 repetitions

Bird dogs - 10 repetitions per side

Do two rounds, resting 30-45 seconds between exercises if needed.

Beginner modification: Use a chair for balance while doing lunges or swap lunges with knee extensions. Focus on form instead of more repetitions.

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4. A Core Workout in 10 Minutes

Between workdays and holiday prep, a short core session is a simple way to add variety to your routine. Core exercises build stability and help daily movement.

Try this combination:

Dead bugs - 10 repetitions per side

Bird dogs - 10 repetitions per side

Glute bridges - 12 repetitions

Plank - 15-30 seconds

Repeat this circuit twice, moving slowly and with control.

Beginner modification: Do the plank against a wall or higher surface of the floor. Stop if pain occurs and choose a variation that feels comfortable.

5. The Busy-Day Movement Break

Some days feel too busy for a workout. When that happens, breaking movement into sessions can keep you active without adding more pressure to your day. Try a five-minute walk after breakfast or a few rounds of stair climbing or gentle mobility exercises between work calls. You may also take a brisk ten-minute walk after dinner or dance to your festive songs.

Beginner modification: Start with comfortable short-distance walks and increase the duration as well as distance as your fitness improves. Every movement break counts toward an active day.

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Making Fitness Part of Your Festive Routine

The key to staying consistent during the season is flexibility, not perfection. Schedule a workout when movement suits you best, whether that is before work, during a lunch break or after your daily responsibilities are done. On busy days, even five to ten minutes of movement is a useful starting point.

Remember to warm up, stay hydrated, eat meals and get enough rest. You do not need to compensate for meals with extra exercise or feel guilty about taking a rest day.

This festive season, focus on building a routine that fits your life. You don't have to do hardcore workouts to stay on track. Small, steady habits keep you feeling energised and strong. That way, you can enjoy all the festivities without feeling like you're missing out.

(Chandana Jagadeeshan is a Fitness Expert at Cult)

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