Glenn Maxwell Retires From International Cricket: His Fitness Secrets, Injury Battles And Recovery

Glenn Maxwell's international career has been defined by explosive batting performances, athletic fielding and several extraordinary performances, including the unconventional switch-hit batting style. But behind his high-energy style of cricket there were times when he had physical setbacks, injury concerns and periods when he had to step away from the game to focus on his well-being. The Australian all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket on November 3, 2026, saying he wanted to spend more time investing in his body and preparing for the remaining tournaments of his career. Here are some significant episodes from his fitness and recovery journey. According to media, he focussed on cardiovascular conditioning and agility drills form the foundation of his endurance, particularly after managing full-body cramps and heat exhaustion during high-demand matches

Glenn Maxwell's Fitness Secret: A Lower-Carb, Lower-Calorie Diet

In 2022, as per the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) website, Glenn Maxwell opened up about his approach to diet and weight management. During an episode of RCB Bold Diaries, the Australian all-rounder revealed that he had experimented with a diet lower in carbohydrates and calories after becoming concerned about the food being prepared for him and its impact on his health. "I was worried because the right food was not being cooked and it was taking a toll on my health. I just went on a slightly lower carb and a lower calorie diet. It worked for a period of time and I was stable and over time, I started getting fitter," Maxwell said.

He also admitted that he had not followed the diet consistently. Reflecting on his weight fluctuations during the IPL, he said, "After the first leg of the IPL, I put on about 9 kilos."

Injury Battles Of Glenn Maxwell

1. The 201 Against Afghanistan: Battling Severe Cramps

One of the most memorable moments of Maxwell's career came during the 2023 ODI World Cup match against Afghanistan in Mumbai. Australia were struggling at 91/7 while chasing 293 when Maxwell produced an unbeaten 201 off just 128 balls to guide his team to victory. However, the innings came at a significant physical cost. Maxwell suffered severe cramps in both legs, affecting his toes, shins, calves, and hamstrings. He also experienced a back spasm after collapsing on the field. As per a Times of India report, at one stage, he even discussed with Australian physiotherapist Nick Jones whether he should retire hurt. Despite the pain, Maxwell chose to continue and went on to produce one of the most historic innings in cricket history. Despite struggling to move freely, Maxwell continued batting and completed one of the most remarkable double centuries in ODI history.

2. The 2022 Leg Injury That Affected His Fielding

Maxwell's physical challenges were not limited to cramps. A leg injury sustained in 2022 continued to affect him even after his return to competitive cricket. When he announced his ODI retirement in June 2025, Maxwell acknowledged that the physical demands of the 50-over format, combined with the lingering impact of the injury, had affected his fielding during the Champions Trophy.

He also said he did not expect to make it to the 2027 ODI World Cup and believed it was time to give younger players an opportunity. An injury can affect an athlete long after the initial recovery period. Returning to competition does not always mean that strength, mobility, endurance and performance have returned to their previous levels. Following a fractured left fibula and ankle injury, Maxwell restructured his daily gym work to include dedicated ankle and calf extensions, knee extensions, and unilateral strength exercises to restore equal muscle balance

3. The Golf Cart Accident And Concussion Before The 2023 World Cup Double Century

Just before Australia's match against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup, Maxwell suffered a concussion in an accident involving a golf cart. He fell from the vehicle and was subsequently ruled out of Australia's match against England. He returned to the team before producing his extraordinary double century against Afghanistan. A concussion is a traumatic brain injury, and an athlete's return to play should depend on medical assessment and established return-to-play protocols rather than simply their willingness to compete.

4. The 2019 Mental Health Break: When Maxwell Chose To Step Away

Maxwell's recovery journey also involved addressing his mental well-being. In October 2019, he withdrew from Australia's T20I squad to take a break and seek support for mental health concerns. He later spoke about how years of travelling, spending extended periods away from home and living out of a suitcase had affected him.

His partner was among the first to notice changes in his behaviour and encouraged him to speak to someone. Maxwell also spoke about the importance of conversations with fellow cricketer Moises Henriques and the support he received from team psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd. He eventually returned to competitive cricket, including the Big Bash League. Recovery is not limited to muscles, joints and physical conditioning. Mental health support, adequate rest and managing professional commitments are also important parts of an athlete's long-term well-being.

5. The 2024 IPL Break: Taking Time To Recover

Maxwell took another break during IPL 2024 while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru. After scoring just 32 runs in six innings, he asked to be left out of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He explained that he had experienced a similar situation before and did not want to continue playing while getting further into a difficult physical and mental state.

He described the break as an opportunity to refresh himself, get his body right and return in a better frame of mind. It is said that athletes often face pressure to continue competing despite fatigue, poor form or physical discomfort. Maxwell's decision highlights the importance of recognising when rest and recovery may be more beneficial than pushing through.

6. His 2025 ODI Retirement: A Decision Influenced By Physical Demands

Maxwell announced his retirement from ODI cricket in June 2025 after representing Australia in 149 matches. Explaining his decision, he spoke about the difficulty of managing the physical demands of the format, particularly after his 2022 leg injury. He also acknowledged that he did not see himself playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup. The decision allowed Australia to begin planning for younger players while Maxwell focused on other formats and his professional commitments.

7. His 2026 International Retirement: Investing More Time In His Body

On November 3, 2026, Maxwell announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a 14-year career with Australia. He also stepped away from Victoria's 50-over and four-day competitions. In an interview on The Final Word podcast, the 38-year-old said he needed to spend more time investing in his body to ensure he could get through the remaining tournaments of his career. Maxwell had hoped for a possible farewell match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but accepted Australia's decision to focus on younger players. He will continue playing franchise T20 cricket and is looking towards the upcoming Big Bash League season. His retirement announcement adds another chapter to a career in which managing physical demands became an increasingly important consideration.