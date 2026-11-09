Soluble Vs Insoluble Fibre: Which One Helps Soften Stools And Improve Digestion?

Eating fibre rich foods is generally advised for better health, but did you know that not all types of fibre do the same job? Some help make stools softer, while others help move food in the digestive system. Both are needed to keep your gut healthy.

To explain why choosing the right type of fibre matters, gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi recently shared some useful information. He explained that fibre is mainly divided into two types, soluble and insoluble.

Soluble fibre absorbs water and makes stools softer. Insoluble fibre adds bulk and helps them move through the gut. The doctor also added that people should include both types in their meals instead of depending on just one. The health expert also shared examples of foods that provide soluble and insoluble fibre.

On Instagram, Saurabh Sethi shared that food for soluble fibre are psyllium husk, sweet potatoes, oats, bananas, oranges, beans, pumpkin, barley and apples.

Insoluble fibre sources include walnuts, berries, avocado, broccoli, cabbage, green beans, wheat bran, leafy vegetables and carrots.

Eating vegetables regularly is one way to give your body fibre. It helps food move in the system, prevents constipation and also lowers the risk of health problems such as heart disease and diabetes. Saurabh Sethi earlier explained some signs that show a person is not getting enough fibre.

These include feeling hungry soon after eating, sudden changes in blood sugar levels after meals and rising bad cholesterol. Hard or very loose stools, stomach discomfort and difficulty passing stools can also be signs one should look.

Some may also feel tired after eating meals rich in carbohydrates or may not have regular bowel movements. Feeling that the stomach has not emptied fully after using the toilet is another possible sign. Saurabh Sethi also points out that people who often depend on laxatives to pass stools may need to look at their fibre intake.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.