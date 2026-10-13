Navratri is a vibrant and auspicious festival celebrated by millions across India. Over the nine days of Navratri, many devotees observe fasts. These fasts vary in terms of what is consumed, with certain foods considered suitable during this period, including kuttu atta (buckwheat flour), samak rice (barnyard millet), and sabudana (tapioca pearls). While they are all naturally gluten-free, their impacts on your body could not be more different. From fibre-rich pseudocereals that stabilise blood sugar to highly processed starch pearls that cause rapid glucose spikes, these fasting favourites sit on opposite ends of the health spectrum. Here, let's determine which is the healthiest choice for you this Navratri.

Samak rice vs sabudana vs kuttu atta

Samak rice

Samak rice, often referred to as 'vrat ka chawal,' is not actually rice but a type of grain known as barnyard millet. It is gluten-free and rich in fibre, making it an excellent choice for fasting. It's light on the stomach and provides sustained energy without causing heaviness, which is particularly beneficial when one is avoiding regular meals.

Samak rice (barnyard millet) is naturally low in calories and highly digestible.

It provides an excellent non-heme iron boost, making it ideal for maintaining haemoglobin levels and combating low energy.

Fibre: High fibre content

Glycemic index: Moderate

Key nutrients: Iron, magnesium and phosphorus

Calorie density: Low in calories

READ | Sabudana Khichdi, Poha, Or Upma? Which Indian Breakfast Is Less Likely To Cause A Blood Sugar Spike

Sabudana

Sabudana is made from tapioca and is commonly used during fasting. It's high in carbohydrates, making it a quick source of energy. However, it is low in protein and micronutrients. While sabudana dishes such as vada or khichdi are delicious and filling, they are often fried, which can make them less healthy when consumed in excess.

Sabudana goes through heavy processing to turn tapioca root starch into pearls. It lacks the bran, germ, and cellular matrix of real grains.

With a high Glycemic Index of 80, it causes sharp insulin spikes followed by immediate crashes, triggering intense hunger pangs soon after consumption.

Fibre: Negligible

Glycemic index: High

Key nutrients: Calcium, trace levels only

Calorie density: High

READ | Is Sabudana Healthy? Think Twice Before Adding It To Your Navratri Diet

Kuttu atta

Kuttu atta, or buckwheat flour, is also a popular fasting staple. Unlike samak rice and sabudana, kuttu is high in protein and minerals like iron and zinc. It is known for its low glycemic index, which helps maintain steady blood sugar levels. Foods made with kuttu atta typically provide more nutritional value compared to those made from sabudana.

Kuttu delivers a robust amount of plant-based protein containing all essential amino acids.

It is uniquely rich in rutin, a powerful antioxidant that helps improve blood circulation, manages cholesterol levels, and supports blood pressure control.

Loaded with complex carbohydrates and dense fibre, kuttu prevents the sudden blood sugar crashes associated with fasting fatigue.

Fibre: High

Glycemic index: Low to moderate

Key nutrients: Protein, magnesium, zinc and copper

Calorie density: Medium

READ | Navratri Diet Tips: Why You Must Eat These Foods While Fasting

Which is the healthiest?

When comparing these three food options, kuttu atta emerges as the healthiest choice, primarily because of its higher protein content and additional nutrients. Samak rice is also a great option, particularly for those seeking a lighter grain. On the other hand, while sabudana is an energy booster, its nutritional profile is less impressive, especially if consumed in fried preparations. Sabudana should be treated as an occasional comfort food rather than a nutritional staple.

To optimise any of these choices, minimise deep-frying and pair them with protein-dense companions like curd, paneer, or roasted peanuts.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.