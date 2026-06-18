The rising heatwave has made the temperatures rise to 45 degrees Celsius and higher, which has made the risk of dehydration imminent. This has resulted in the growing popularity of traditional cooling drinks such as pudina water and khus water. These summer drinks are consumed traditionally due to their cooling properties. Mint water and khus water are both backed by science to function as internal coolers. A review published in the Sage journal confirms that menthol in mint acts as an internal coolant in summers.

Research published in the Discover Geoscience journal pinpoints that khus water is beneficial for internal cooling in summers as it contains phenolic acids and terpenoids with potent antioxidant effects. Cooling drinks in summer are necessary to prevent dehydration and heat exhaustion, which are common when temperatures reach extremes. It can also help regulate body temperature while also supporting digestion and maintaining electrolyte balance.

What Is Pudina Water?

Pudina water is infused with mint leaves known for their cooling, digestive, and refreshing properties. It is popular in Indian households during the summer. Mint water is beneficial to counter summer heat, as it contains menthol, which helps the gastrointestinal muscles relax. Furthermore, it also contains polyphenols, such as rosmarinic acid, that suppress inflammatory pathways.

Mint leaves also contain flavonoids and phenolic acids, which exhibit scavenging activity for free radicals.

What Is Khus Water?

Khus water is made from vetiver roots (khus), and it is also known as a traditional Ayurvedic cooling drink. It is also known for deep body cooling and calming effects, which make it beneficial for summer heat. Research published in the Pharmacology journal highlights that khus water retains antioxidant properties that help reduce oxidative stress, linked to heat, fatigue, and inflammation.

Also Read: Keri Chutney vs Pudina Chutney: Which Can Protect You From Heat Stress?

Pudina Water: Benefits For Summer Cooling

Pudina water has multiple benefits for summer cooling and can be helped with the following:

Promotes instant freshness and hydration, which is necessary in periods of extreme heat.

Supports digestion and reduces bloating that is commonly experienced in summers.

Mild cooling effect on body temperature, which is necessary to keep dehydration and the risks associated with it at bay.

Helps relieve nausea and heat fatigue that can have ill-effects on the body.

Khus Water Benefits For Body Cooling

Khus water benefits for body cooling are the following:

Strong natural body coolant

Helps reduce internal body heat

Supports skin health and hydration

It is known for calming and anti-stress properties

Also Read: The 9 Days Of 'Nautapa': A Medical Guide To Surviving India's Hottest Micro-Season

Pudina Water vs Khus Water: Key Differences

The cooling effect of pudina water is a mild, instant refreshment, while khus water has a deep, long-lasting cool.

The hydration factor is so-so for pudina water, and khus water serves as a very effective one.

The digestive aspect of pudina water is strong, while khus water has a moderate level of digestive capabilities.

Pudina water can be consumed daily, while khus water offers extreme heat relief.

The taste of pudina water is fresh, and khus water has an earthy and aromatic taste.

Which Drink Is More Cooling In The Summer?

Between pudina and khus water, the more cooling drink is khus water. This is so because khus water contains strong compounds that are internally cooling during heatwaves.

But it can't be consumed every single day, as the taste can be off-putting.

Pudina water is better for daily hydration as well as digestion, but in controlled doses to be safe.

Who Should Choose What?

The choice between pudina water and khus water depends on what need you are hoping to fulfil. The summer drinks have their individual health benefits and serve different purposes.

Choose pudina water if you need digestion support, as it has properties and specific compounds that make it so. It also provides mild heat relief, which is necessary for tackling heat stress in summers.

Choose khus water if you face extreme heat or heat exhaustion and need an intense cooling effect.

Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head, Dietetics, Max Healthcare, New Delhi, explains, "Pudina water is an excellent summer drink for hydration and digestion. Mint contains menthol, which provides an instant cooling sensation and helps relax the digestive muscles. This makes it particularly useful for people experiencing bloating, acidity, or heat-related fatigue."

She adds that mint water works best as a daily hydration drink, especially for those dealing with digestive discomfort during hot weather.

How To Make Pudina Water and Khus Water At Home

Pudina Water

Soak mint leaves in water

Add lemon (optional)

Serve chilled

Khus Water

Soak vetiver roots overnight

Strain and drink

Can be infused with natural sweeteners

Khus water has a stronger cooling effect, while pudina water has a refreshing daily hydration quality. The best approach is to use both strategically during the summer for optimal hydration.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.