Constipation is something that almost everyone experiences at some point in life. It can happen because of a poor diet, not drinking enough water, stress or lack of physical activity.

While occasional constipation is common, frequent or long-term constipation can affect bowel movements and gut health if left untreated.

A healthy gut is important for proper digestion and regular bowel movements. When people feel constipated, they often try home remedies to get relief. According to nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, eating one simple fruit may help ease constipation naturally.

In an Instagram post, Jain recommends eating one medium-sized green pear if you are constipated. "Cause being constipated is not normal," she captions the post.

She explains that green pears are naturally rich in sorbitol, a type of sugar alcohol that acts as a mild natural laxative. Sorbitol draws water into the intestines, which softens stools and make it easier for people to pass.

"First because green pears have a very high amount of sorbitol, which is a kind of laxative that can actually draw water into your intestines, soften your stools, and improve your bowel passage, hence curing constipation," she says.

She also says that one medium green pear provides around 6 grams of fibre. Most of this fibre is found in the skin, which helps add bulk to the stool and supports smoother bowel movements.

"A medium pear will give you approximately six grams of fibre. Especially the outer skin of the pear has insoluble fibre that can add more bulk to your stools, hence curing constipation," Jain adds.

"If you want to eat a pear for constipation, eat it with the skin," she advises.

Along with eating fibre-rich foods like pears, drinking enough water, staying active and following a balanced diet can also help keep your gut healthy and prevent constipation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.