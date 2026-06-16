People often wonder what nutrition experts actually eat to stay healthy and energised. While there's no single perfect diet, many nutritionists focus on foods that provide specific benefits. These aren't trendy superfoods or complicated recipes, but everyday ingredients packed with nutrients that help the body function at its best.

Nutritionist Loveneet Batra lists the top foods that she consistently includes on her plate. She also explains the role each one plays in supporting her overall health and well-being.

In a post shared on Instagram, Loveneet writes, "I get asked all the time what's actually on my plate. So here it is, sorted by what each food does for me: hair, energy, recovery and skin. Every one of these earns its spot. They give my body the raw materials it needs to feel good and function well, day after day."

Best Foods to Eat

For energy

Blueberries, pistachios, potatoes and salted lemonade make an exceptional energy-boosting combination. They collectively target multiple physiological pathways and give you long-lasting stamina to perform your daily chores.

For hair

Some of the best foods you can eat for hair health include black chana, amaranth greens, curd and garden cress seeds. Together, form an elite internal hair-care therapy that works on hair loss and a compromised scalp. Hair is made of a tough protein called keratin, and this specific food combination supplies every essential building block to feed the hair follicles from within.

For recovery

The nutritionist suggests paneer, pumpkin seeds, drumsticks, and gond for a powerful recovery matrix that accelerates post-workout repair and reduces tissue inflammation. Their consumption also helps heal joints and replenishes exhausted energy stores.

For skin

Skin cell turnover depends entirely on your blood's nutrient density. A combination of beetroot, amla, figs and pomegranates flushes your dermal layers with skin-loving vitamins, minerals and organic acids. They target the main drivers of dullness, premature ageing, and acne.

Healthy eating becomes much easier when every item on your plate contributes to how you want to feel.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.