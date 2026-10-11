Eggs are one of those foods that can be cooked in a dozen different ways. You can make an omelette when you have a little time, scramble some eggs when you are in a hurry, or just boil a couple and get on with your day. They are filling, easy to cook and a good source of protein. But if you are trying to eat healthy, does it matter how you cook them?

Well, according to gastroenterologist Dr Pal Manickam, it does. An egg cooked with very little oil is not quite the same as one swimming in butter or served with loads of cheese. The egg itself may be nutritious, but what goes into the pan matters, too.

In a video shared on Instagram, Dr Pal ranks six popular ways of eating eggs, from the ones he would put at the bottom of his list to his top choice. And no, his favourite is not a fancy breakfast dish. It is the humble boiled egg.

6 Ways To Eat Eggs, Ranked By Dr Pal Manickam

6. Restaurant-Style Masala Omelette

Restaurant-style masala omelettes come last on his list. Dr Pal points out that they can use two to three tablespoons of oil. He also mentions egg bhurji made with ghee or butter. Both can add quite a bit of fat to your meal.

5. Plain Omelette

A plain omelette made with a little oil is a better pick. Dr Pal suggests skipping the cheese and butter, too. You still get your eggs without the extra ingredients.

4. Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs rank fourth when cooked on low heat with minimal oil. You don't need to add much to make a simple plate of scrambled eggs.

3. Sunny-Side-Up Eggs

Sunny-side-up eggs come next, as long as you don't use too much oil.

2. Poached Eggs

Poached eggs are cooked in water, so you can skip the oil altogether. They are a good option if you want to keep your breakfast simple.

1. Boiled Eggs

The boiled egg gets the number one spot. There is no need for oil or butter, and you can easily pack one to eat at work or when you need a quick snack.

So, if eggs are a regular part of your diet, you do not have to give up your favourite dishes. Just watch how much oil and butter you use, and remember that sometimes, keeping things simple is the best way to go.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.