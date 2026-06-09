Bloating is one of the most common digestive complaints that affects people's functioning. Certain food combinations and timing issues trigger bloating, which can be addressed if your dietary choices encompass of natural remedies that can reduce its incidence. Two such remedies are isabgol, or psyllium husk, and chia seeds, which can increase digestive capabilities. A review published in the Gastroenterology journal confirms that isabgol can work for flattening a bloated belly when consumed in moderation. On the other hand, research published in the Bioactive Carbohydrates and Dietary Fibre journal highlights that chia seeds provide fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, peptides, vitamins, and minerals. But to know how they function in the body, you need to know how they can impact bloating. A bloated belly is a common digestive byproduct that is affected by gut health. The common causes of it include constipation, gas, poor gut health, and a high-salt diet. The symptoms of it can be a tight abdomen and possible discomfort after meals.

Isabgol Benefits: Why It Is A Go-To For Digestive Relief

Isabgol has benefits for digestion, as it is rich in soluble fibre, which facilitates gut function. It absorbs water that can soften stool and also helps with constipation relief and reduces bloating quickly. Research published in the Journal of Developing Drugs explains that psyllium husk is beneficial for immediate relief from bloating and for chronic constipation.

Chia Seed Benefits: A Gut Health Superfood

Chia seeds have benefits for bloating, as mentioned in the European Food Research and Technology, as it is high in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, which nourish the entire body as well as gut functioning. Soaked chia seeds form a gel-like consistency that supports gut bacteria and long-term digestion.

Chia seeds in moderation can be better for sustainable gut health and reduce overall inflammation.

Also Read: Chia Seeds vs Sabja Seeds: Which One Is Better For Weight Loss? Experts Explain

Isabgol vs Chia Seeds: Which Works Faster For Bloating?

When it comes to isabgol consumption, it can help with bloating as it offers fast relief, but it works gradually. The fibre type of isabgol and chia seeds differs, as one functions by providing soluble fibre, and the other provides both. Isabgol is best for constipation, while chia seeds are beneficial for overall gut health. The nutritional value is lower in isabgol, while it is on the higher side in chia seeds.

Isabgol is better as a quick bloating fix, while chia seeds are better as a long-term gut health solution.

Which One Helps Flatten A Bloated Belly Better?

A bloated belly can be fattened naturally; if the bloating is due to constipation, then isabgol is beneficial. If bloating is due to poor gut health, then chia seeds are better. Ideally, to tackle bloating, a combination approach may work best. But the exact visible result can vary based on an individual's gut health and overall metabolic rate.

According to the research published in the European Food Research and Technology highlights chia seeds are a nutritional powerhouse that powers the body with their dense nutrient profile. So, they can be consumed as a summer staple, as they absorb water multiple times their weight in water. This property makes them ideal for hydration and supporting digestion.

How To Use Isabgol And Chia Seeds Correctly

For bloating relief, you need to consume enough fibre in your gut for proper digestive support. The ideal dose for consuming these natural remedies is as follows:

Isabgol should be consumed in small doses, about 1-2 tsp, with warm water at night.

Chia seeds should be soaked overnight and added to water or smoothies for easy consumption, as they are tasteless.

Also Read: Chia vs Pumpkin Seeds: Which One Is A Better Source Of Protein And Fibre?

Who Should Avoid Overusing Fibre?

Fibre should be avoided by those with a sensitive stomach, and especially those who have medical conditions such as:

Irritable Bowel Syndrome as their gut health is sensitive to digestive natural remedies.

People with sensitive digestive tracts need to be especially careful. The risk of gas increases along with discomfort if both of them are overused.

Isabgol offers quick relief from bloating, and chia seeds support long-term gut health benefits. Both are rich in fibre but work differently, and the choice depends on the cause of bloating. You need to balance your diet and ensure proper hydration at all times for the best results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.