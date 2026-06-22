The excessive heat in the environment is forcing people to opt for body-cooling foods. Two such traditional remedies are gulkand and mishri, which are often recommended for their natural internal cooling properties. Research published in the Pharma Innovation Journal pinpoints that gulkand, or rose petal jam, contains potent internal cooling properties that make it beneficial for fatigue, heat-related conditions, and reducing summer stress. Not only is there scientific research backing the cooling benefits of rose petal jam, but research published in the Advances in Nutrition highlights the cooling nature of mishri.

When it comes to relief from the summer heat, mishri, or rock candy, is considered cooling in nature, which is why it is used in summer drinks and throat-soothing remedies. The functional reasons behind this are the quick glucose energy that it provides and its properties for the body when combined with certain ingredients. The combination of rock candy with fennel and cardamom has potent internal cooling properties, which makes it a summer ingredient that needs to be on your cooling routine.

What Is Gulkand?

Gulkand can vary based on how it is prepared, but generally, it is prepared using rose petal preserve and sugar. The kind of sugar used in its preparation can affect its properties, but the key benefits of consuming it can be reducing body heat, improving digestion, and potentially helping with acidity as well. Research published in the International Journal of Current Microbiology and Applied Sciences highlights that rose petal jam is a cooling tonic, even heavily used in Ayurveda, as it can reduce heat-induced fatigue.

What Is Mishri?

Mishri is a traditional staple that consists of crystallised sugar (rock sugar), and it is used in traditional drinks (saunf water and milk) for summer cooling. The benefits of consuming rock candy in controlled doses can include offering a quick energy boost, having a mild cooling effect, and soothing the throat that gets irritated due to heat. Research published in the Iranian Food Science and Technology Research journal details that rock candy provides immediate liquid glucose in people who have depleted levels due to spending too much time in the sun.

Gulkand vs Mishri - Which Is More Cooling?

To determine which is more cooling, the mechanism behind each ingredient needs to be understood. Rose petal jam has scientifically researched properties such as being an internal coolant, gut soother, and digestive aid. It acts from within the gut and boosts metabolism when consumed over a period of time in doses that can be readily absorbed in the gut.

Rock candy, on the other hand, provides an instant cooling sensation, but it works best when consumed with other ingredients such as fennel and cardamom.

Rock candy does work on cooling, but more on a short-term basis. It can be said that gulkand has long-lasting cooling properties. While having instant but mild cooling properties, rock candy should be consumed in moderation.

Who Should Choose What?

You need to make the choice about what concern you are looking to address. You can choose rose petal jam if you have issues such as the following:

Acidity

Heat-related headaches

Digestive issues

And you can choose rock candy instead if you need it:

Quick refreshment

Mild cooling

Energy boost

Also Read: These "Cooling" Summer Foods May Actually Heat Your Body Up

Are There Any Risks?

There are risks associated with both summer ingredients, as both have a naturally high sugar content that can spike your blood sugar levels.

Those with diabetes and those who are trying to lose weight need to be careful about consuming either in too much quantity.

Rock candy can get stuck in the throat if you consume big pieces; it is best to let it dissolve in a liquid for a safe summer drink.

Gulkand can also interfere with medications, so it is always best to consult a medical professional for a safe approach.

Also Read: Is Buttermilk The Perfect Summer Drink For Diabetics? Tips To Consume Safely

Other Natural Cooling Foods To Try

The internal cooling routine should be tailored to your daily schedule. It should take into account how much hydration and cooling are needed on a daily basis. Here are some other natural cooling foods that you can try besides rose petal jam and rock candy:

Buttermilk

Coconut water

Sabja seeds

Mint water

Both gulkand and mishri help beat the heat, but gulkand has more potent properties for sustained cooling. The choice between the two ingredients depends on what your body needs and your general health condition.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.