Fruits are healthy, nutritious and weight-loss-friendly. However, diabetics often fear consuming fruits due to their natural sugar content. This concern arises from the belief that eating fruits can lead to spikes in blood glucose levels. While it's true that fruits contain carbohydrates, they also provide valuable nutrients and fibre, which can help regulate blood sugar levels. It is generally safe for diabetics to eat fruits, especially when they choose whole fruits and practice portion control. Whole fruits contain fibre, which helps slow down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, reducing the risk of blood sugar spikes. However, for diabetics, not every fruit is equal. The key is to be mindful of the types and amounts of fruits consumed.

In an Instagram video, Dr. Vipul, a Jaipur-based physician and diabetologist, ranked the top 10 fruits for people with diabetes. "Fruits are not forbidden in diabetes," he wrote in the caption.

"The key is choosing whole fruits, controlling portion size, and understanding how different fruits may affect your blood sugar. Avoid fruit juices and prefer whole fruits with their natural fibre. Your overall meal pattern, portion and individual glucose response matter more than simply labelling a fruit as good or bad," Dr. Vipul added.

Top 10 fruits for diabetics

Before listing the fruits, Dr. Vipul clarifies that just because a fruit is ranked 10th does not mean it should be completely avoided, however, controlling portion size is essential.

1. Guava

Considered one of the best choices for diabetes due to its very low glycemic load. It is exceptionally rich in dietary fibre, which slows down digestion and glucose absorption. Additionally, it is an excellent source of vitamin C.

2. Berries like strawberries, blueberries and raspberries

These are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and soluble fibre with low sugar concentration.

3. Pear

A highly nutritious fruit with a low glycemic index (GI) score. Dr. Vipul highlights that pears contain more fibre than apples and provide a slow release of glucose into the bloodstream, making them naturally filling and great for regulating blood sugar.

4. Apple

With a low GI score, apples are a good choice for people with diabetes, especially when eaten with the skin, which contains the highest concentration of fibre and blood sugar-stabilising nutrients.

5. Orange

Oranges are high in fibre, vitamin C, and potassium. Dr. Vipul notes that one should always consume the whole fruit, as orange juice removes the fibre and can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar.

6. Kiwi

Kiwi is rich in vitamins C and E, potassium, and fibre. It has a relatively low to moderate GI and triggers a very gradual rise in blood sugar when eaten in moderation.

7. Papaya

Papaya contains natural antioxidants and enzymes that are healthy for the heart and metabolism. It is rich in natural sugars, so Dr. Vipul advises consuming raw papaya rather than fully ripe ones.

8. Pomegranate

Pomegranate offers powerful anti-inflammatory benefits and antioxidants. However, it contains more concentrated natural sugars than apples or berries. "Rich in antioxidants and iron but portion control is needed," highlights Dr. Vipul.

9. Mango

While packed with nutrients, mangoes have a higher GI and natural sugar content than most fruits. Overeating them can trigger sharp glucose spikes, so it's best to limit your portion to a very small slice.

10. Grapes

These small, surprisingly sweet fruits can be easy to overeat. Their high sugar concentration can cause rapid increases in blood sugar, so diabetics should limit servings to about 12 to 15 small grapes.

"Eat all fruits but in moderation and avoid juices," he concluded.

Tips for diabetics to safely eat fruits

1. Opt for whole fruits rather than fruit juices or dried fruits, as these can have higher sugar concentrations and less fibre.

2. Be mindful of serving sizes. Eating a small portion can help manage blood sugar more effectively.

3. Combine fruits with a source of protein (like nuts or yogurt) or healthy fats. This can help balance blood sugar levels.

4. Consider fruits that have a lower GI, such as berries, cherries, and apples, which have less impact on blood sugar.

5. Pay attention to how different fruits affect your blood glucose. Keeping track can help you understand which fruits work best for you.

6. The skin of many fruits is a good source of fibre and nutrients. For example, eat apples and pears with their skins.

7. Always drink plenty of water and avoid consuming too many fruits in one sitting.

By following these tips, individuals with diabetes can enjoy the benefits of fruits while maintaining better control over their blood sugar levels. Remember, moderation and mindful choices are essential for a healthy diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.