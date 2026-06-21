For many people, a cup of coffee and a piece of dark chocolate feel like the perfect afternoon pick-me-up. It is a combination that is loved for its taste, comfort and energy boost. But according to nutritionist Pooja Makhija, there is more to this pairing than just good flavour.

In an Instagram post, Makhija explains that coffee and dark chocolate work well together because of the unique compounds they contain. While social media is often quick to label food combinations as the latest weight-loss hack or detox trick, she says this pairing is something different.

"Caffeine and dark chocolate aren't just one of those pairings that are there by chance. They actually have a science behind them," she says in the video.

What Makes This Combination Special?

According to Makhija, caffeine is known for boosting attention, focus and energy levels. It works quickly and directly on the central nervous system, helping people feel more alert.

Dark chocolate, meanwhile, brings its own set of benefits to the table. It contains compounds called flavanols and theobromine. These naturally occurring substances are linked to better blood flow and can help support mood.

When combined, the two ingredients may create a balanced effect.

"Caffeine boosts your attention, focus and energy levels, while dark chocolate contains flavonols and theobromine, which increase blood flow and uplift mood," the nutritionist explains. "Together, both of them may make you feel a tad bit more focused and more mood uplifted."

More Than Just An Energy Boost

Pooja Makhija's caption dives deeper into the science. She notes that theobromine, found in cocoa, creates a gentler and longer-lasting stimulant effect compared to caffeine. This may explain why chocolate feels energising without producing the intense rush that some people experience with coffee alone.

Coffee, on the other hand, remains one of the richest dietary sources of polyphenols, which are plant compounds associated with overall health.

Not Every Food Trend Needs To Be A Hack

One of the biggest takeaways from Makhija's post is that not every food combination needs to promise dramatic results. Coffee and dark chocolate are not magic fat burners, detox tools or weight-loss shortcuts.

Instead, they are an example of a simple pairing that combines enjoyment with nutrition science. Sometimes, that is reason enough to keep a food ritual in your routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.