A healthy diet is not about cutting out one food group and calling it a day. Your body needs a mix of carbohydrates, protein, fibre, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to function well. Each nutrient has a different job. Together, they help support energy levels, muscle health, digestion, hormones, immunity and overall health.

This is also why highly restrictive diets can be difficult to sustain. Cutting carbs completely, avoiding fats or ignoring certain food groups may leave your plate lacking some important nutrients. Instead of looking at food as something that needs to be restricted, it can help to think about how different foods work together.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared an Instagram post explaining this idea with a cricket analogy. She compares a balanced plate to a cricket team, where every nutrient has a specific role to play.

Here is how she breaks it down:

Carbs are the opening batsmen

According to Agarwal, carbohydrates are like the opening batsmen of a cricket team. They are the first ones to step up and provide energy. Carbs are one of the body's main sources of fuel, especially for physical activity and everyday tasks.

Protein is the all-rounder

Protein, she explains, is the team's all-rounder. It helps build and repair muscles and tissues. It also plays a role in several important processes in the body. That makes protein an important part of a balanced meal.

Fibre is the wicketkeeper

Agarwal compares fibre to the wicketkeeper. It may not always get the most attention, but it plays an important role in keeping digestion on track. Fibre can also help support gut health and keep you feeling full.

Micronutrients are the coach

Vitamins and minerals are the coaches of the team. You may not notice them as much as carbs or protein, but they are needed for several functions in the body. Without enough of them, the body may not perform at its best.

Healthy fats are the captain

Healthy fats take the role of the captain in Agarwal's analogy. They support important functions linked to the brain, heart and hormones.

The nutritionist's larger point is simple: no nutrient group should be unnecessarily “benched”. As she put it, “A winning plate needs the entire team.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.