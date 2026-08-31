When you think about circulation, your mind probably goes straight to the heart, arteries and veins. But your body has another important transport network working quietly alongside the blood circulation system. Known as the lymphatic system, it is sometimes described as the body's "second circulation". Unlike the cardiovascular system, which has the heart as its central pump, the lymphatic system does not have a single organ that continuously pushes fluid around the body. Instead, lymph movement depends largely on muscle contractions, breathing and everyday physical activity. According to Dr Chirag Tandon, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-HealthCity, understanding how this system works can also help explain why regular movement and a healthy lifestyle matter beyond fitness and weight management.

What Is The Lymphatic System?

The lymphatic system is a network made up of lymph, lymphatic vessels, lymph nodes and several organs, including the spleen and thymus. It performs several important functions in the body. One of its major roles is to collect excess fluid from tissues and return it to the bloodstream. It also helps transport certain dietary fats and plays an important role in the body's immune defence. Lymph nodes act as filtration points where immune cells can identify and respond to harmful substances, including certain bacteria and viruses. Dr Tandon explains, "When we think about circulation, we usually think about the heart and blood vessels. However, the body also has another important transport network the lymphatic system, sometimes referred to as the body's 'second circulation.' Unlike the cardiovascular system, which is powered by the heart, the lymphatic system does not have a central pump. It relies largely on muscle movement, breathing and body activity to move lymph throughout the body."

Why Is Lymphatic Circulation Important?

Lymphatic circulation is essential for maintaining the body's fluid balance and supporting immune function. Unlike blood, which continuously circulates through a closed cardiovascular system, lymph generally moves in one direction through lymphatic vessels before eventually returning to the bloodstream. The lymphatic system also helps transport immune cells and remove cellular waste and excess fluid from tissues. According to Dr Tandon, "The lymphatic system consists of lymph, lymphatic vessels, lymph nodes and organs such as the spleen and thymus. It helps drain excess fluid from tissues, transport certain fats and, importantly, plays a key role in immune defence by filtering harmful substances through lymph nodes."

How Does Exercise Help Lymph Flow?

One of the simplest ways to support lymphatic movement is to stay physically active. Because the lymphatic system does not have a central pump like the heart, muscle contractions can help move lymph through the lymphatic vessels. This is one reason regular movement is important, particularly for people who spend long periods sitting.

Walking, cycling, swimming, stretching and other forms of physical activity can encourage muscle contractions throughout the body and support lymph movement. "You can support this system through regular physical activity. Walking, stretching, cycling, swimming and other forms of movement encourage muscles to contract and help push lymph through the vessels," says Dr Tandon.

Can Deep Breathing Support The Lymphatic System?

Breathing also plays a role in lymph movement. Deep diaphragmatic breathing involves using the diaphragm more actively and creating changes in pressure within the chest and abdomen. These pressure changes can help facilitate the movement of lymph through the lymphatic system.

This does not mean that special breathing exercises are required for everyone. Simply incorporating slow, deep breathing into daily routines can complement regular physical activity.Dr Tandon says, "Deep diaphragmatic breathing can also support lymphatic movement."

Does Drinking Water Improve Lymphatic Health?

Adequate hydration is important for normal bodily functions, and the lymphatic system is no exception. Lymph is largely made up of fluid, and maintaining adequate fluid intake supports normal tissue and fluid balance. However, drinking excessive amounts of water does not "flush out" the lymphatic system or provide a special detoxification effect. The goal is simply to maintain adequate hydration according to your body's needs. "Staying adequately hydrated is important because lymph is largely made up of fluid," explains Dr Tandon.

What Should You Eat For A Healthy Lymphatic System?

There is no specific "lymphatic diet" that needs to be followed. Instead, overall dietary quality matters. A balanced diet containing vegetables, fruits, whole grains and adequate protein can provide the nutrients needed for immune function and tissue health. Maintaining a healthy body weight can also support overall metabolic and cardiovascular health. Dr Tandon recommends "a balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains and adequate protein" while also maintaining a healthy weight.

Is A Lymphatic Detox Necessary?

The idea of "detoxing" the lymphatic system has become increasingly popular online, with various teas, supplements, massages and cleanses being promoted as ways to remove toxins from the body. However, there is no routine need for specialised "lymphatic detoxes" or cleanses in healthy people. The lymphatic system has its own mechanisms for performing its normal functions, while the liver and kidneys also play major roles in processing and eliminating substances from the body.

Dr Tandon says, "Unlike blood circulation, there is no routine need for 'lymphatic detoxes' or specialised cleanses. The body has its own mechanisms for maintaining lymphatic function."

What Symptoms Should You Not Ignore?

While occasional swelling can have many causes, persistent or unexplained changes should not simply be attributed to poor lymphatic circulation. Persistent swelling, unexplained enlargement of lymph nodes, recurrent infections or swelling involving an arm or leg may require medical evaluation. These symptoms can have several possible causes, ranging from infections and inflammation to problems affecting the lymphatic or cardiovascular systems. Dr Tandon advises that "persistent swelling, unexplained enlargement of lymph nodes, recurrent infections or swelling of an arm or leg should not be ignored and may require medical evaluation."

5 Simple Ways To Support Lymphatic Health

There is no complicated routine required to keep the lymphatic system functioning normally. Some simple habits can help:

Stay physically active: Walk, cycle, swim or exercise regularly to keep muscles moving. Avoid prolonged inactivity: Break up long periods of sitting with regular movement. Stay hydrated: Drink enough fluids throughout the day according to your body's needs. Eat a balanced diet: Include vegetables, fruits, whole grains and adequate protein. Maintain a healthy weight: Overall metabolic health supports the body's circulatory and immune systems.

The lymphatic system may not receive as much attention as the heart and blood vessels, but it plays an important role in fluid balance, fat transport and immune defence. Unlike blood circulation, it does not rely on a central pump. Everyday movement, muscle contractions and breathing all contribute to lymph movement. As Dr Tandon puts it, "A healthy lymphatic system is supported by regular movement, good hydration, balanced nutrition and timely medical attention when symptoms arise." You do not need expensive cleanses or special detox products to support your lymphatic system. For most people, the basics move regularly, eat well, stay hydrated and pay attention to persistent symptoms are far more important

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.