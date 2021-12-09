Have You Reached A Weight Loss Plateau? Celeb Nutritionist Suggests 3 Ways To Overcome It

A weight loss plateau is when the body stops losing weight

Have you been feeling that your weight loss regime has suddenly slowed down? Have your rigorous diets and exercises stopped showing visible results? Well, you may just be facing a weight loss plateau. Yes, you heard us right. A weight-loss plateau is a phase during a weight loss journey when the body stops losing weight for a while. During this phase, the body is only readjusting to the new metabolic processes. Soon, the body overcomes this phase and continues its weight loss journey in a sustainable way. However, if the "plateau" phase stays for too long, there are ways to overcome it through simple measures.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has recently shared a social media post about simple ways to overcome the weight loss plateau. In the Instagram video, she talked of three simple ways for this. They are given below:

1. Afternoon Naps

The first thing you can do to get back to losing weight is an afternoon nap. Don't extend it beyond 20 minutes and don't squeeze it down to a lesser duration. The afternoon nap helps to get better sleep. It also stimulates the body to produce optimum levels of growth hormones. This, in turn, accelerates fat loss.

2. Exercise

You may have started with a set of exercises that worked in the initial days of weight loss but aren't showing results now. So, restructure your exercise routine. Do not over-exercise because that'll make weight loss more difficult. In a week, plan at least two days of easy workout. You can stretch, swim, cycle or do yoga.

3. Essential fats

The weight loss journey does not require you to shun all fats altogether. In fact, your body requires some essential fats. These are found in peanuts, til (sesame seeds) and dry coconut. Add these to your daily diet and accelerate your fat burning process.

Here is the video shared by Rujuta Diwekar:

With these tips, you need not worry about your weight loss plateau. The halting phase indicates that your body is functioning to help you adjust to new diets and routines. Instead of worrying, you can overcome this phase with proper diet, sleep and exercise.