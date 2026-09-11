Stepping up Haryana's battle against anaemia, state health Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra on Thursday said a 100-day intensive campaign will begin on September 17. During this, the focus will be on reaching every beneficiary, strengthening the last-mile supply chain and ensuring that every identified anemia case is not only tested and treated but also tracked until the desired outcome is achieved, she said. An official statement said Haryana prepares to roll out an expanded 7x7x7 framework under the Anemia Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

It said the approach will focus on seven key groups of people, using seven major interventions such as iron-folic acid supplementation, testing and treatment, deworming and nutrition counselling, and strengthening seven systems to ensure these services reach people regularly.

The intensified strategy will bring low-birth-weight babies aged up to six months into the beneficiary framework, promote locally available iron-rich foods and dietary diversification, and strengthen digital monitoring and case tracking, marking a sharper shift towards technology-driven and outcome-based action against anaemia, it said.

Addressing the state-level ‘Anemia Mukt Haryana' workshop here, Misra said Haryana has already recorded a significant decline in anaemia prevalence across several beneficiary groups. Data from the state's Anaemia Tracking Web Application showed that the overall tracked prevalence of anaemia declined from 59.3 per cent in 2022-23 to 47.7 per cent in June 2026, providing a strong platform for the next, more aggressive phase of the campaign.

The sharpest improvement has been recorded among children aged 6-59 months, where anaemia prevalence has fallen from 57.7 per cent in 2022-23 to 34.1 per cent in June 2026, a reduction of more than 23 percentage points.

Among children aged 5-9 years, the prevalence has declined from 54.8 per cent to 45.4 per cent. Among pregnant women, anaemia prevalence has fallen from 69.8 per cent to 53.3 per cent, while among women in the reproductive age group it has declined from 70 per cent to 63.8 per cent.

Misra said the improvement showed that Haryana's interventions were producing results but stressed that the State could not afford to slow down. " Technology is there to help us, but our intention is required to make the change a transformational one on the ground," she said, urging districts to learn from each other's achievements and replicate best practices.

Misra said the next phase would be driven by the T4 approach -- Test, Treat, Talk and Track -- marking a shift from detection and treatment alone towards individual case management, continuous follow-up and measurable health outcomes.

Describing anaemia as a challenge with far-reaching consequences, she said it affects maternal and infant health and the learning outcomes and future potential of children, and, therefore, requires sustained institutional urgency rather than periodic interventions.

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