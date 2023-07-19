Gut Health During Monsoon: Try This Stomach-Calming Tea To Keep Digestive Issues At Bay

Many experience digestive issues during monsoon

The rainy season brings with it a host of infections and health issues. Several factors contribute to the easy spread of germs and bacteria during monsoons. Digestive issues also become more common than ever during this season. Therefore, it becomes crucial to take care of your gut health. Recently, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a gut-friendly drink that can help calm your stomach during monsoon. "During the monsoon season, it's essential to take care of your gut health, as it plays a vital role in maintaining overall well-being, immunity, and digestion one way to do that is by incorporating gut-friendly drink into your diet," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Read on to know the method to prepare this drink.

Stomach-calming brew: Know how to make this drink

1. Take one tablespoon of cumin seeds and fennel seeds each, one inch of ginger and 1-2 cardamom. Combine all these ingredients in one litre of water and bring to boil.

2. Keep boiling till the water is reduced to half. Strain it, allow it to cool down and drink.

According to the expert, this cardamom, fennel, jeera and ginger tea can be incredibly comforting to your stomach. It is simple to make with multiple health benefits, particularly in terms of digestion.

Here are the benefits of the ingredients used in this tea:

1. Cardamom

This spice can help you deal with gastrointestinal issues like acidity, flatulence, indigestion and stomach aches.

2. Fennel seeds

Sauf is great for digestion. It is often consumed post-meal to prevent indigestion. Fennel seeds contain several compounds that act as antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory.

3. Cumin seeds

Thymol, a compound found in jeera stimulates gastric gland secretion.

4. Ginger

Ginger is great for your digestive system. It decreases the pressure on the lower oesophagal sphincter, reduces intestinal cramping, and prevents dyspepsia, flatulence and bloating.

Enjoy the rain and stay healthy with a well-balanced nutritious diet. Add this drink to your diet and keep your gut in good shape.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.