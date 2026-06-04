Gujarat's health authorities have reviewed plans to expand specialised cardiac treatment across the state, with the U.N. Mehta Cardiac Institute reporting 8,504 successful heart surgeries and more than 3.94 lakh outpatient consultations during 2025. A high-level review meeting on the expansion of cardiac services was held in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of the state Health Minister Praful Pansheriya on Wednesday. The meeting examined the state's cardiac healthcare infrastructure, the progress of new treatment centres, and measures to strengthen access to specialised heart care.

Addressing the meeting, Pansheriya said the state government was continuing its efforts to ensure that citizens receive advanced, high-quality healthcare services across Gujarat.

"With the objective of ensuring that citizens of Gujarat receive advanced and quality healthcare services within the state, the state government is continuously working in the health sector under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi," he said.

Reviewing the U.N. Mehta Cardiac Institute's performance in 2025, the minister highlighted what he described as an exceptional year for the institution.

"During the year 2025, the institute carried out 8,504 successful cardiac surgeries. In addition, more than 3.94 lakh patients were examined through OPD services, and around 52,167 critically ill patients received treatment under IPD services," Pansheriya said.

The meeting included a detailed review of construction work on the satellite centres of the U.N. Mehta Cardiac Institute, planned to become operational in Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Surat, and Sola in Ahmedabad.

The minister assessed the progress of the projects and issued directions to expedite their completion.

Pansheriya also reviewed the functioning of the institute's existing centres in Gandhinagar and Rajkot, including the facilities and services currently available at both locations.

According to officials, discussions focused on the planned and systematic expansion of cardiac services across Gujarat to improve access to specialised treatment closer to patients' homes.

The minister said Gujarat was increasingly attracting patients from outside the state due to its healthcare infrastructure.

"Gujarat today is emerging not only as a highly reliable and modern healthcare hub for the citizens of the state, but also for patients coming from other states of the country and from abroad," he said.

He added that the government remained committed to ensuring access to quality treatment for all sections of society.

"The state government is fully committed to ensuring that every poor and middle-class patient receives quality, accessible, and modern treatment along with a humane touch," Pansheriya said.

The meeting was held as part of efforts to further strengthen the government's "Healthcare with Humanity" approach.

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