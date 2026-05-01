Garlic As A Mosquito Repellent: Myth Or Fact?

From kitchen remedies to viral hacks, garlic is often claimed to keep mosquitoes away. But does eating or applying garlic really stop bites, or is it just another myth? Researchers wanted to test whether eating garlic could help protect people from mosquito bites. They set up a careful experiment where volunteers ate either garlic or a placebo. Afterward, the volunteers were exposed to mosquitoes in the lab. The scientists measured how many mosquitoes didn't bite, how many bites people got, how much blood the mosquitoes drank, and their weight after feeding. The results published in journal Trends in Cardiovascular Medicine showed no clear evidence that garlic made people less attractive to mosquitoes. One possible limitation is that the study only looked at short-term garlic consumption; longer use might be needed to see any effect. Here's what science actually says.

Why People Believe Garlic Works

Garlic contains sulphur compounds like allicin, known for their strong smell and antimicrobial properties. The idea is that consuming garlic changes your body odour, making you less attractive to mosquitoes. Since mosquitoes rely heavily on scent to find humans, this theory sounds plausible. But plausibility and proof are not the same.

Also read: Follow These Preventive Tips To Reduce Risk Of Monsoon Infections

What Science Says

There is no strong scientific evidence to support the claim that eating garlic prevents mosquito bites. Mosquitoes are primarily attracted to cues such as:

carbon dioxide

Body heat

Skin bacteria and odour

While garlic may slightly alter body scent, studies have not shown it to significantly reduce mosquito attraction. In short, eating garlic is unlikely to make you invisible to mosquitoes.

What About Applying Garlic On Skin?

Applying crushed garlic directly to the skin is sometimes suggested as a natural repellent. This approach has two major issues:

It can irritate the skin or cause burns

It still lacks reliable evidence for effectiveness

Dermatologists generally advise against applying raw garlic to the skin.

Why Mosquito Bites Matter

This is not just about itching. Mosquitoes can carry diseases such as dengue and malaria, making proper protection important, especially in tropical regions.

Also read: Dengue Prevention: How Citronella Oil Can Help Protect Your Family

What Actually Works?

Instead of relying on myths, it is better to use proven methods to prevent bites:

Use insect repellents with clinically tested ingredients

Wear full-sleeved, light-coloured clothing

Use mosquito nets, especially at night

Avoid stagnant water where mosquitoes breed

Install screens on windows and doors

These methods are far more effective than dietary tricks. Garlic is great for your health, but not for keeping mosquitoes away. There is no solid evidence that eating or applying garlic can prevent bites. Relying on it may give a false sense of protection. If you want to stay bite-free, stick to proven preventive measures rather than myths.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.