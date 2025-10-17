Dengue Prevention: How Citronella Oil Can Help Protect Your Family

As dengue cases surge despite the end of monsoon in certain parts of India, health experts are emphasizing safe and affordable methods to combat the mosquito-borne illness. While dengue spreads through a common mosquito bite, the solution to safeguarding against the rapidly increasing disease lies in effective prevention, with naturally occurring citronella oil as a strong, accessible option. Citronella oil is a naturally occurring oil from the lemongrass plant that offers a safe, affordable, and foolproof natural repellent qualities against mosquitoes. The strong aroma of this oil deters mosquitoes from even coming near human flesh. This provides a crucial layer of protection against mosquito bites that can transmit dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.

In the face of growing dengue numbers (over 2,000 recorded cases of dengue infections in the Delhi-NCR region), adopting preventive measures is paramount. Discover how citronella oil should be used, how much you should use, and when you should use it during the day and in evenings to repel mosquitoes.

What Is Citronella Oil?

Citronella oil is an essential oil from the lemongrass plant (cymbopogon species) that deters mosquito and bug bites. For centuries, this naturally occurring oil has been a potent, plant-based defense against biting insects due to its strong aroma. This oil works in a scientific manner by masking scents that the dengue causing mosquito picks on and picks its target based on attractive human scents.

In addition, the aroma acts as an irritant to mosquitoes and human skin if used in excess beyond the desired quantity. These two factors redirect the mosquito to avoid biting and fly away from the source, thus reducing the chances of a mosquito bite.

What Are The Practical Ways To Use Citronella Oil To Prevent Dengue?

To ensure maximum protection, citronella oil should be used consistently both indoors and outdoors. As a precaution, always remember to use a diluted form on the skin, as excess use may cause redness, irritation, and itchiness.

Topical Application (Repellent on Skin)

This is the most direct and straightforward way to create a protective barrier against bites.

Do-it-yourself Dilution: Mix a few drops of citronella essential oil with a carrier oil like coconut, jojoba, or almond oil (a standard recommendation by experts is 10-15 drops of essential oil per ounce of carrier oil). Ready-made products: Look for commercially available lotions with a higher percentage of citronella oil on the label of the product. It is the same with balms and sprays that contain a safe concentration of citronella oil. How to apply: Rub the mixture onto exposed skin, namely arms and legs, where the dengue mosquito is known to bite. Reapply frequently (typically every one to two hours), as the concentration of citronella oil is lower in these commercially produced products as compared to essential oils. In addition, this action will make sure the effect stays as the components evaporate relatively quickly.

How to Use Citronella Oil as a Diffuser to Prevent Dengue?

Citronella oil is ideal for creating a mosquito-free zone indoors or in covered outdoor spaces.

Diffusers: Use an electric essential oil diffuser or a ceramic oil burner to disperse the citronella aroma into the air inside your home. Candles and torches: Citronella candles and outdoor torches are popular for patios, balconies, and garden areas. Ensure they are burning for at least 20 to 30 minutes to release enough oil vapor to be effective.

What Protective Clothing and Gear Can Prevent Dengue?

Spray on fabric: Create a non-oily spray by mixing citronella oil with water and a dispersing agent (like witch hazel or a small amount of rubbing alcohol). Use this diluted mixture to lightly mist curtains, window screens, and outdoor furniture covers to ensure complete protection in all living spaces and outdoors.

What Are The Important Safety Tips For Family Use?

While natural, citronella oil is potent and must be handled correctly; always use a diluted version, especially on children and people with sensitive skin.

Before full application, do a patch test to test the suitability to your skin (like the inner elbow, as it has thin skin) and wait 24 hours for any indication of a skin allergy, reaction, irritation, or redness.

Do not apply citronella oil and its products on sensitive areas like the eyes, mouth, or anyplace with cuts, bruises, and discolored skin.

Be sure to store the citronella oil away from children and pets in a cool and dark place, as heat changes the composition of the essential oil over time.

While citronella oil is an excellent natural tool, its effectiveness often lasts for a shorter duration compared to conventional chemical repellents. But implementation in the correct manner yields safety and protection along with peace of mind. While in high-risk dengue areas, health experts recommend layering personal protection methods, including mosquito netting, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and eliminating standing water around the home for effective prevention of the spread of dengue.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Reference:

A mosquito repellent composition containing citronella oil. Semantic Scholar