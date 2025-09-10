From Moong Dal To Dalia, Indian Staples That Are Healthier Than You Think

India's culinary landscape is a treasure trove of nutrient-rich foods that have been consumed for centuries. It is often misunderstood under the premise that it is fried, sugary and lacks enough protein. While international diets often garner attention for their health benefits, many traditional Indian staples offer exceptional nutritional value. Besides being nutritious, these foods work well for Indians when consumed correctly. Let's delve into ten such foods that are not only delicious but also pack a punch when it comes to health benefits.

Indian staples that are way healthier than you think

1. Moong dal

Moong dal is a powerhouse of nutrients. It's rich in proteins, dietary fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making it an excellent choice for vegetarians. Studies have shown that moong beans possess antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anticancer properties. Regular consumption can aid in regulating blood sugar levels and improving gut health.

2. Dalia

Dalia is a whole grain that's high in fibre and low in glycemic index. Consuming foods with a low glycemic index helps in maintaining stable blood sugar levels. Research indicates that dalia, when stored and reheated properly, can increase resistant starch content, which further aids in blood sugar regulation.

3. Chana dal

Chana dal is rich in proteins and fibre, which promote satiety and aid in digestion. Its low glycemic index makes it suitable for individuals with diabetes. Additionally, chana dal contains essential minerals like iron and magnesium, which are vital for overall health.

4. Masoor dal

Masoor dal is a quick-cooking lentil that's high in protein and fibre. It's also a good source of folate, which is crucial for cell growth and metabolism. Regular consumption can support heart health and improve digestive function.

5. Toor dal

Toor dal is a staple in many Indian households. It's rich in proteins and dietary fibre, which help in muscle building and digestion. The presence of antioxidants in toor dal can combat oxidative stress and reduce inflammation in the body.

6. Rajma

Rajma is an excellent source of plant-based protein and fibre. It contains essential minerals like iron and potassium, which support heart and bone health. Soaking and cooking rajma properly can reduce its lectin content, making it safe and nutritious to consume.

7. Lauki

Lauki (bottle gourd) is a low-calorie vegetable that's high in water content, making it hydrating and beneficial for weight management. It's also rich in vitamin C and fibre, which support immune function and digestive health.

8. Methi

Methi seeds are known for their medicinal properties. They contain soluble fibre, which can help in lowering blood sugar levels. Methi also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which contribute to overall health.

9. Haldi

Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Regular consumption of turmeric can support joint health, improve skin conditions, and enhance brain function.

10. Amla

Amla is a rich source of vitamin C, which boosts immunity and promotes skin health. It also contains antioxidants that protect against cellular damage and support digestive health.

Incorporating these traditional Indian staples into your diet can provide a myriad of health benefits. Not only are they nutritious, but they also offer a connection to India's rich culinary heritage. Embracing these foods can lead to a healthier lifestyle and a deeper appreciation for the diverse flavours and nutrients they offer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

