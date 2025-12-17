When Messi Met 'Lionel': Football Star Visits Vantara, Photos Viral

Global football icon Lionel Messi visited Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre founded by Anant Ambani, in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Tuesday during his GOAT Tour 2025 where he participated in traditional Hindu rituals and interacted with animals. Photos from his visit have been released by Reliance and show Messi participating in Ganesh Puja, Hanuman Puja and Shiv Abhishek at the temple. Messi was accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. This was the final leg of Messi's India visit.

A lion cub was named "Lionel" at the foster care centre in Vantara to honour the football great.

Messi also engaged in an impromptu football activity with Maniklal, a rescued elephant calf.

The photos of Messi's Vantara visit went viral on social media, promoting a flurry of reactions from users.

"From today, your name is Leeladhar Messi," commented one user, reacting to his aarti photo. "When global icons engage with local traditions, the message becomes universal.Humility, gratitude, and harmony stand out beyond words. These moments remind us of shared human values," said another.

"Love how this visit blended football, faith and conservation in such a natural way. Seeing Messi join traditional rituals and support Vantara's work really shows respect for India's culture and care for all living beings," a third user commented.

In his GOAT Tour, Messi, who guided Argentina to 2022 World Cup win in Qatar, started with a chaotic visit to Kolkata, followed by memorable events in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Before leaving India, Messi thanked the people of the country for their love and affection. "Namaste India! What incredible visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Thanks for the warm welcome, great hospitality and all the expressions of love throughout my tour. I hope football has a bright future in India!" he said in an Instagram post.