Watch: Fans Thank Mumbai Police For Smooth Management During Lionel Messi's Wankhede Appearance

Hundreds of fans in Mumbai, still ecstatic from seeing football legend Lionel Messi at the Wankhede Stadium, gathered to express their gratitude to the Mumbai Police for ensuring the event ran smoothly. Multiple videos going viral online show the crowd clapping in unison and chanting "Thank you" as police officers stood among them.

The majority of the fans were wearing Argentina's iconic blue-and-white jerseys, while others donned Barcelona colours, honouring Messi's illustrious career.

After Kolkata experienced significant crowd management challenges during Messi's 'GOAT India' tour, concerns were raised regarding the capacity of other host cities to manage the anticipated large crowds. However, these worries were largely unfounded, as the events held in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi proceeded smoothly without major incidents, allowing the World Cup-winning footballer to appear and delight his fans in those cities

As the video went viral, social media users thanked Mumbai Police, adding that the police personnel always did a steady job in the city.

"Can't say this enough: @MumbaiPolice is truly the best. Safety and management on point. They manage everything so smoothly," said one user, while another added: "Respect should be from the bottom of the heart. You need to understand @WBPolice."

A third commented: "The best police department hands down, whole year they manage so many people, it's just another day for them."

What Happened In Kolkata?

Messi, along with Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, arrived at the Salt Lake Stadium last week. When Messi appeared on the ground, he was surrounded by several politicians and dignitaries. Fans, who had paid up to Rs 14,000 per ticket to catch a glimpse of the football star, couldn't view him. They began booing officials and throwing chairs and bottles.

After the vandalism, Satadru Dutta, the main organiser and promoter of Messi's India tour, was arrested by the Kolkata police and later denied bail. Dutta's lawyer claimed that his client has been framed in the matter and the arrest is tarnishing his image, especially in front of Messi.