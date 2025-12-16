Man Reveals How The Car He 'Regretted' Buying Saved His Daughter's Lungs

A father who initially regretted his vehicle purchase took to Reddit to share how the car ultimately protected his daughter's health during a trip from Panvel to Nashik. In a viral post titled, "My Rs 10L Car Purchase Just Saved My Baby's Lungs - Here's Why," he explained that being trapped behind a heavily polluting truck made him realise the importance of a car and its controlled cabin environment for a child's safety.

"I regretted buying my Maruti Fronx (Rs 3 lakh down payment, Rs 7 lakh loan) until last week's Panvel-Nashik trip changed everything," the user said, adding that the realisation soon dawned upon him.

"Stuck in traffic behind diesel trucks with my 1-year-old daughter and wife. Thick black smoke. Zero visibility at night. Construction dust everywhere. Windows shut, AC on recirculate. Then it hit me: What if we were on a bike? or what if some other family was stuck in such situation who cannot afford a car."

The man advised parents who were debating whether to buy a car to jump in and quickly get one to protect their child from pollution.

"If you're debating a car purchase with young kids, your child's health > monthly EMI anxiety. A car isn't luxury it's a mobile air purifier," he wrote.

"I went from financial guilt to grateful relief. That Fronx isn't just transportation but it's my daughter's respiratory defence system. To parents still deciding: Factor in what you're protecting, not just what you're spending. The loan ends in 5 years. Lung damage doesn't."

'Most Don't Realise'

As the post went viral, social media users overwhelmingly agreed with the assessment, adding that the intangible benefits often make a vehicle a sensible purchase, despite many people fixating on the initial price.

"You found a reason. Most don't even realise the pros until one gets to experience something like this first-hand," said one user, while another added: "You missed the biggest benefit amongst all - safety."

A third commented: "I can recommend something better to you. Throw away the stock white paper filter Maruti service centres install. Buy a PM 2.5 Activated Carbon Cabin Filter or the one that's compatible with your model."

A fourth said: "I know someone who caught a rare heart and lung bacteria and disease because of inhaling toxic diesel fume while behind a lorry. Till now, her life hasn't been normal."