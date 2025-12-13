'European Buses Have Nothing On Indian Buses': Canadian Man Praises India's $15 Sleeper Rides

A Canadian traveller has gone viral on social media after praising India's sleeper buses, calling them better than those in Europe. Content creator Justin took a sleeper bus in Kolkata and highlighted its 'sick' features, declaring that 'European buses' never treated him so well during his travels as the Indian buses did.

"European buses have nothing on Indian sleeper buses," Justin said in the video before showing around the bus and the various amenities available to the passengers: "It is actually pretty sick. You get a whole bed, some baked goods, a water bottle and a blanket."

After making himself comfortable, Justin said the best part of travelling in sleeper buses was that you got to wake up in a different city, relaxed and energised.

"I am just saying, the European buses never treated me so well. But really, the best thing about sleeper buses is you just get to go to sleep and wake up in your destination...so next time you are in India, pay the $15 and come have a sleepover on a bus with your homies."

Check The Viral Video Here:

'Finally Someone With Budget'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.7 million views and hundreds of comments, as social media users lauded Justin for choosing a slightly more expensive travel option than other frugal travellers.

"Thank you for choosing a good bus for travelling rather than an old and rusty bus and blaming India for that," said one user while another added: "There are in fact buses on this route from Kolkata with infotainment systems and it's literally only like 15 to 20 dollars!!"

A third commented: "Huh finally one person with enough money to spend instead of complaining about the general section of Indian railways and its toilets."

A fourth said: "Thanks for keeping a good budget. You won't see this kind of thing if you don't have any budget and blame India for that."