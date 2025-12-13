Viral Video Shows Bengaluru Auto Driver Reassuring Female Passenger With Safety Note

In what can only be described as a peak Bengaluru moment, a woman travelling in an autorickshaw around midnight shared how she felt safe and comfortable due to a relatively innocuous gesture from the driver. The now-viral video, shared on Instagram, shows the woman seated inside the auto, recording her experience as the driver takes her to the destination.

“It's 12 in the night and I am travelling in a Rapido auto, and then I read this, and now I am actually feeling safe," the woman can be heard saying in the video posted by the @littlebengalurustories handle.

She then turns the camera towards the driver before showing a handwritten note pasted inside the vehicle which stated: “I'm a father and brother too. Your safety matters. Sit back comfortably.”

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Safest City'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 3.7 lakh views and hundreds of comments as Bengaluru citizens highlighted that this was the true spirit of the city.

"I know this city from last 20 years!!! It is the safest city for everyone," said one user, while another added: "These are real Namma Bengaluru auto drivers and they have a huge responsibility."

A third commented: “Madam, trust me, you are safe in Bangalore. Local boys/men are never going to tease or bother you, anytime, anywhere. If anyone does, please do check their native.”

Also Read | 'Loneliness Is Getting To Me': Woman Shares Emotional Reason For Returning To India After 10 Years Abroad

'Single Line Of Assurance'

In a similar case last month, a woman shared how her Rapido driver assured her of safety after the bike's chain broke during a 38-km trip late at night.

"Usually, the captain has to terminate the ride or rebook , but I was moved when he said, 'Don't worry, we will fix it and I will drop you home". That one single line of assurance, so simple," said the woman named Asha Mane.

"Sometimes, we hear so much about what's wrong in the world that we forget , there are still people who choose to do right. Out of a thousand bad experiences, there are still those few that restore your faith , in people, in safety, in humanity," she added.