Follow These Expert Tips To Protect Your Eyes From Digital Eye Strain

A diet loaded with vitamin A can help boost eye health

In this tech era, screens have become an inseparable part of our lives. Be it working diligently in the office, leisurely scrolling through social media or enjoying a movie night, our attention remains fixated on screens. This prolonged exposure often leads to nagging headaches and potential harm to our eyesight. Addressing this concern, nutritionist Lovneet Batra, via Instagram Stories, shares invaluable "tips to keep eyes healthy in the digital world." She suggests eating a nutritious diet, taking frequent breaks, adjusting the brightness of the screen, using anti-reflective coating lenses, and maintaining a good posture.

Eye health: Let's take a detailed look at these tips:

1) Nourish with Vitamin A and omega-3 fatty acids:

Elevate your eye health with Vitamin A-rich foods like kale, spinach, broccoli, and mustard leaves. These are vital for maintaining optimal vision.

2) Stick to 20-20-20 approach:

Regularly break the screen gaze cycle by adhering to the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, pause for a 20-second breather and focus on something around 20 feet away.

3) Prioritise your posture:

Maintain a correct posture to shield your vision in the long run.

4) Opt for anti-reflective lenses:

When working, opt for glasses with anti-reflective coating to reduce strain caused by glare.

5) Adjust screen brightness:

Tailor the brightness of your device to a comfortable level to prevent unnecessary strain on your eyes.

According to health experts, kids are susceptible to poor eyesight due to their ongoing eye development. Some children are born with or develop slightly misshapen eyes, resulting in various vision issues like nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism. Furthermore, prolonged exposure to electronic screens puts them at risk of eye strain and exhaustion.

Here are effective ways to protect your child's eyesight and ensure their vision stays healthy:

Embrace outdoor playtime: Outdoor activities under natural light can reduce the risk of nearsightedness. Encourage your child to spend more time playing outside.

Monitor screen exposure: Prolonged screen time can lead to eye strain and dryness. Limit your child's screen time and encourage frequent breaks.

Illuminate well: Proper lighting minimises eye strain. Set up your child's study area with ample light, avoiding glare and screen reflections.

Choose a balanced diet: Nourishing foods are essential for good vision. Encourage a diet filled with leafy greens, fruits, and vegetables.

Schedule eye check-ups: Regular eye exams catch issues early. Book routine eye check-ups for your child to prevent and address vision concerns.

