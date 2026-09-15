Working from home can make life more convenient, but spending long hours at a desk can take a toll on the neck and shoulders. Neck pain is common among people who work on laptops for several hours without changing their position. Sitting on a sofa or bed, working from a dining table that is too high or low, and looking down at a laptop screen can all put extra stress on the neck. Poor posture, such as rounding the shoulders or pushing the head forward, can also strain the muscles that support the neck. When you stay in the same position for very long, the muscles can become tight and tired, leading to stiffness, soreness or pain.

Lack of movement is another important reason for neck discomfort during work from home. Unlike an office environment, working from home may involve fewer opportunities to stand, walk or change positions. Stress can also cause people to unconsciously tense their neck and shoulder muscles. Simple stretches, regular movement breaks and a better workstation setup can help ease muscle tightness and prevent the pain from becoming a daily problem. Here are some simple stretches for neck pain after working from home.

Easy, Simple Stretches For Neck Pain

1. Neck Side Stretch

Sit or stand upright with your shoulders relaxed. Slowly tilt your head towards your right shoulder without lifting the shoulder. You should feel a gentle stretch along the opposite side of your neck. Hold the position for about 15 to 30 seconds and return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. Avoid pulling your head down with your hand, as excess pressure can strain the neck.

2. Chin Tuck

A chin tuck can help counter the forward-head posture that often develops while using a laptop. Sit upright and look straight ahead. Gently draw your chin backwards, as if you are trying to make a small double chin. Keep your head level rather than looking down. Hold for a few seconds and relax. Repeat several times. The movement should be small and comfortable.

3. Upper Trapezius Stretch

The upper trapezius muscles run between the neck and shoulders and can become tight after long periods at a desk. Sit comfortably with your back straight. Place one hand under the thigh or behind your back. Slowly tilt your head towards the opposite side until you feel a mild stretch along the side of the neck and shoulder. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds, then switch sides.

4. Levator Scapulae Stretch

This stretch targets a muscle at the back and side of the neck that can become tight from prolonged sitting. Sit upright and gently turn your head about 45 degrees to one side. Then slowly look down towards the armpit on that side. Hold the position for 15 to 30 seconds before returning to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. Keep the movement gentle and controlled.

5. Shoulder Rolls

Neck tension often happens along with tight shoulders. Shoulder rolls can help loosen the upper-body muscles after sitting for a long time. Sit or stand upright and let your arms rest naturally. Slowly roll both shoulders upwards, backwards and then downwards in a smooth circular motion. Repeat several times, then change direction. Avoid making fast or jerky movements.

6. Chest Stretch

Tight chest muscles can contribute to rounded shoulders, which may increase strain on the neck. Stand near a doorway and place your forearms against the door frame. Gently step forward until you feel a mild stretch across your chest and the front of your shoulders. Hold for around 15 to 30 seconds. Do not force the stretch or arch your lower back.

7. Neck Rotation

Neck rotation can help maintain comfortable movement after hours of looking at a screen. Sit upright with your shoulders relaxed. Slowly turn your head to the right until you feel a gentle stretch, without forcing the movement. Return to the centre and repeat on the left. Move slowly and keep your shoulders facing forward. Stop if you experience pain, dizziness or other unusual symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.