The pelvic floor is a group of muscles located at the bottom of the pelvis. These muscles support important organs such as the bladder, bowel, and in women, the uterus. A strong pelvic floor helps with bladder control, posture, stability, and even everyday movements like walking, lifting, or bending. However, factors such as ageing, pregnancy, childbirth, surgery, weight gain, and long periods of sitting can weaken these muscles over time. When this happens, it may cause discomfort, reduced control over urination, or a feeling of weakness in the lower body.

The pelvic muscles can be trained just like any other muscle group. Simple exercises can help improve strength, support, and function. Many of these exercises do not require equipment and can be performed at home. Here are some exercises to strengthen your pelvic floor.

Exercises To Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor

1. Kegel Exercises

Kegel exercises are one of the most common ways to strengthen the pelvic floor. They involve tightening and relaxing the muscles used to stop the flow of urine. To perform them, sit or lie down comfortably, tighten the pelvic muscles for about five seconds, and then relax for another five seconds. Repeat this process 10 to 15 times. These exercises are simple because they can be done almost anywhere. Regular practice may help improve bladder control and support pelvic strength. Avoid holding your breath while doing them and focus only on the pelvic muscles.

2. Bridge Pose

This exercise works the glutes, lower back, and pelvic floor muscles at the same time. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Keep your arms beside your body. Slowly lift your hips upward while squeezing your glutes and engaging the pelvic floor. Hold the position for a few seconds before lowering your hips back down. Repeat 10 to 12 times.

3. Squats

Squats help strengthen the lower body and activate the pelvic floor muscles. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Slowly bend your knees and lower your body as if sitting on a chair. Keep your back straight and chest lifted. Return to the standing position and repeat the movement. Start with 10 repetitions and increase gradually.

4. Pelvic Tilts

Pelvic tilts are gentle movements that help improve control and strengthen the muscles around the lower abdomen and pelvis. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat. Tighten your abdominal muscles and gently press your lower back into the floor. Hold for a few seconds and then relax. Repeat 10 to 15 times.

5. Bird-Dog Exercise

The bird-dog exercise improves balance while engaging the core and pelvic floor. Begin on your hands and knees and keep your back straight. Slowly extend your right arm forward and left leg backward at the same time. Hold for a few seconds, return to the starting position, and switch sides. Perform 8 to 10 repetitions on each side.

6. Heel Slides

Heel slides are useful for people looking for low-impact exercises. Lie on your back with knees bent. Slowly slide one heel away from your body until the leg is nearly straight, while keeping the pelvic muscles gently engaged. Bring the heel back and repeat with the other leg. Continue for 10 repetitions on each side. This exercise helps strengthen the lower core without putting too much strain on the body.

7. Deep Breathing With Pelvic Engagement

Breathing exercises may also support pelvic floor strength. Sit comfortably and take a slow breath in through your nose. As you breathe out, gently tighten the pelvic floor muscles and hold for a moment. Relax during the next breath in and repeat several times. Deep breathing encourages better muscle control and can reduce unnecessary tension in the body.

8. Wall Sit

Wall sits work the legs, core, and pelvic floor together. Stand with your back against a wall and slowly slide downward until your knees form a sitting position. Keep your back supported by the wall. Hold the position for 15 to 30 seconds while engaging the pelvic muscles. Slowly get back up and rest before repeating. This exercise builds endurance and helps improve lower-body strength.

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