Feeling Too Stiff Lately? Shilpa Shetty Kundra Suggests A Yoga Asana To Retain Flexibility And Mobility In Winter

There's no denying to the fact that in winter, our level of physical activity and exercise goes down tremendously. This can result in weight gain, and also affect your joints, cause back pain, neck pain and negatively impact your mobility. The one activity which can help you overcome these hurdles is yoga and stretching exercises. Agrees Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who recently took to Instagram to share a yoga asana that can help in strengthening your ankles, calves, thighs, glutes and spine.

Yoga asana to improve flexibility, mobility and balance

"In the Winter season, our joints and limbs need a little extra attention. It's important now more than ever because, for most of us, physical activity has dropped considerably," the actress and yoga enthusiast writes in the caption of her post.

She goes on to add that yoga plays a huge role in helping one stay fit, healthy and agile. The yoga asana she can be seen doing in the video shared below, is known Eka Pada Baddha Padma Vrikshasana.

Kundra makes it a point to start her day on a healthy and positive note by doing yoga, meditiation or any other recreational activity that can benefit your mental as well as physical well-being. "This morning, I got back to my routine and started my day with the Eka Pada Baddha Padma Vrikshasana. It is excellent for strengthening the ankles, calves, thighs, glutes, and spine," she explains.

Watch the video below to see how she performs this asana. You need to focus your mind and also need to have body balance in order to perform this yoga asana with ease. Additionally, the yoga asana can also improve your body balance, and flexibility of the knees and ankles. Since it requires a great deal of focus to be done, it can also help in improving your concentration.

As Kundra says, "It never ceases to amaze me how Yoga focusses on the entire body simultaneously."

So if you're feeling low or under the weather, stiffness in the body with very less flexibility, do try some yoga today. It can make you feel rejuvenated and healed from within!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.