6 Yoga Poses That Can Help You Get Rid Of That Stubborn Back Pain- Watch Video

Highlights
- Stretching can be an effective way to curb back pain
- Work from home and long hours of sitting can cause back pain
- Regular yoga can also be a good remedy for chronic back pain
Work from is great for several reasons. You have work that can be done at the comfort of your home. Everything can be arranged as per your style and comfort. But, it may also come with inevitable, and even chronic back pain. Yes, unless your work desk is proper, and your screen is placed at the level of your eyes, you may end up stopping way too much. This, and sitting at one place for long periods of time can also be the cause of serious back pain.
For all of you who are currently sitting hunched over your laptop, give yourself a break and stretch your spine. Do a standing forward bend or any other stretch that gives you back a nice, much-needed stretch.
Also read: Upper Back Pain Giving You A Hard Time? Follow These Expert Recommended Tips For Relief
Yoga poses that can help in getting rid of chronic back pain
According to Sweat yoga instructor Phyllicia Bonanno, we tend to hold on a lot of stress and tension in our backs. In one of their Instagram posts, Bonanno shares a few yoga poses that can help in relieving this tension from our backs.
They can warm you up inside out and facilitate better blood circulation and also improve spine mobility. All of these benefits can be of great help to you if you have been struggling with back pain for quite some time now.
Also read: This Stretching Routine Can Be Completed In Just 5 Minutes-Try It Now!
Here are the yoga poses she recommends
- Cat Cow: 5-10 rounds
- Cat Cow Circles: 5-10 rounds
- Child's Pose Waves: 5-10 rounds
- Shoulder Openers: 5-10 rounds
- Down Dog Pedals + Side Bends:5-10 rounds
- Down Dog Spinal Waves: 5-10 rounds
Here's the video where Bonanno shares how each of the yoga pose needs to be done. Beginners may find it slightly difficult to perform all of these movements. Go slow and do less reps but try to do the exercise right. Regular practice can definitely help in reducing back pain effectively!
Also read: Work From Home And Back Pain: Here Are Some Remedies That Won't Fail
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.