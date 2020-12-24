6 Yoga Poses That Can Help You Get Rid Of That Stubborn Back Pain- Watch Video

Doing yoga regularly can be an effective way to get rid of back pain

Work from is great for several reasons. You have work that can be done at the comfort of your home. Everything can be arranged as per your style and comfort. But, it may also come with inevitable, and even chronic back pain. Yes, unless your work desk is proper, and your screen is placed at the level of your eyes, you may end up stopping way too much. This, and sitting at one place for long periods of time can also be the cause of serious back pain.

For all of you who are currently sitting hunched over your laptop, give yourself a break and stretch your spine. Do a standing forward bend or any other stretch that gives you back a nice, much-needed stretch.

Yoga poses that can help in getting rid of chronic back pain

According to Sweat yoga instructor Phyllicia Bonanno, we tend to hold on a lot of stress and tension in our backs. In one of their Instagram posts, Bonanno shares a few yoga poses that can help in relieving this tension from our backs.

They can warm you up inside out and facilitate better blood circulation and also improve spine mobility. All of these benefits can be of great help to you if you have been struggling with back pain for quite some time now.

Here are the yoga poses she recommends

Cat Cow: 5-10 rounds Cat Cow Circles: 5-10 rounds Child's Pose Waves: 5-10 rounds Shoulder Openers: 5-10 rounds Down Dog Pedals + Side Bends:5-10 rounds Down Dog Spinal Waves: 5-10 rounds

Here's the video where Bonanno shares how each of the yoga pose needs to be done. Beginners may find it slightly difficult to perform all of these movements. Go slow and do less reps but try to do the exercise right. Regular practice can definitely help in reducing back pain effectively!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.