Eka Padasana: Start Your Morning With This Yoga Sequence By Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Morning time is indeed a better time to exercise and do yoga, as compared to any other time of the day. And this is something that actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra truly believes in. Every Monday, the actress specifically shares a particular yoga sequence, and why she includes it in her routine. As part of #MondayMotvation today, she shared her video doing Eka padasana, or the one-foot balancing pose. This yoga asana is known to improve overall balance and strength in legs, spine and arms. The word eka means one and pad stands for foot.

Eka padasana: Why Shilpa Shetty Kundra starts her morning with this

According to Kundra, this yoga pose works on the mind and body effectively. "Not only does it improve balance, focus and posture, but also strengthens the ankles and legs along with the shoulders and muscles of the back, while toning the abdomen," she further informs.

To perform this yoga pose, you have to work towards balancing your body on one leg. Begin with your right leg, focus at one point in front of you. Extend your leg in front and then at back, see how Kundra does it in the video shared below.

Try to hold on the pose for a few seconds. Release in the same way as you began with this sequence. Repeat the same on the other leg.

This yoga sequence can surely have a calming effect on your body. It can help you start your day on a positive note and keep you energised throughout the day.

Agrees Kundra and writes in the caption of her post, "The best time to practice yoga is early in the morning on an empty stomach. Limited pollution of all kinds allow you to breathe and centre your focus with ease. Focusing on yourself allows you to align your mind and body, thereby enhancing your body's balancing abilities."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.