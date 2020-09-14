MondayMotivation: Benefits Of Body Balance And How Vrikshasana Can Help You Achieve It, As Told By Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Vrikshasana involves shifting your body weight to each leg

You need body balance for long-term health effects. Having a good body balance not only reduces the risk of falls, it also helps in improving overall body strength, joint stability, agility and muscular coordination. Truly understanding the importance of "balance" is actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Someone who truly believes in having a healthy morning routine, Kundra leaves no stone unturned to start her day on an energetic and positive note. As part of #MondayMotivation today, we are going to talk about Vrikshasana or tree pose, which works wonders for improving your body's balancing abilities.

In her recent Insta post, Kundra informs that Vrikshasana or the tree pose is a kind of Hatha yoga asana, which can improve your focus, and strengthen thighs, calves and angles.

It is a great asana for improving body balance, which is the ability to control your body's position, whether you are moving or are stationary. According to Kundra, it is the key component of fitness, along with endurance, flexibility and strength.

The tree pose can help in improving your body balance

How to do vrikshasana?

To perform this yoga asana, you need to stand up straight with your arms on the sides. Try to distribute your weight evenly on both feet. Now shift your weight to the left foot, bend right knee, reach down and hold your inner right ankle. Use your hand to draw right foot alongside inner left thigh. Do not rest your foot against the knee, put it only above or below it. Adjust your position in a way that the centre of your pelvis is directly over the left foot.

Align your right and left hip. Press your palms together in prayer position at your chest. Lift them straight up. Inhale as you extend them inwards, and hold. Focus on one unmoving point in front of you. Release after a few seconds. Repeat with the other leg.

Vrikshasana or tree pose: Body balance and other benefits you can bank on

As you can see, this yoga asana involves shifting your body weight to each leg. This helps in strengthening ligaments and tendon of feet. "More importantly, it helps build self-confidence and self-esteem because it aligns and calms the body, mind, and spirit. Dedicate a few minutes to yoga every morning to give you a boost of energy to start your day," recommends Kundra.

Along with the tree pose, you can also try doing other yoga poses, say, a few rounds of surya namaskar as part of your morning routine. It is a healthy and effective way to start your day!

