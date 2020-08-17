Ekapada Malasana: The Yoga Asana That Helps Shilpa Shetty Kundra Achieve Good Posture And Body Balance

Ekpada malasana is a challenging yoga pose, says Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Highlights Ekpada malasana can help in strengthening your core

It can help you achieve a good posture

It can also improve body balance and stability

Having good stability and balance in the body can avail you with many health benefits. Shilpa Shetty Kundar, an avid yoga practitioner and fitness enthusiast, recently shared a yoga pose that can help in improving your overall body balance and core strength. In her latest IGTV, the actress can be seen doing Eka Pada Malasana. Mala, she says, means waste removal. Kundra calls this yoga pose "challenging". It requires one to balance body on leg at a time (watch video below to see how it is done).

Ekapada Malasana: The yoga asana that can help you have good posture and better body balance

According to her, one first needs to align their mind and body to this yoga pose. While performing the pose, you need to stay calm and composed. This will help in removing all the unwanted (or waste) thoughts from your mind, thus helping you achieve the correct posture.

Also read: Yoga For Anxiety: Do These 8 Yoga Poses Every Day To Curb Stress, Depression And Anxiety Symptoms

"What I love about this asana is that it truly helps improve balance and focus. It also works on strengthening the quadriceps, hip flexors, and core. Now, I am all set for whatever the day has to offer. How are you starting your day?" the actress writes on her video post.

To do this yoga pose, you first need to stand up straight, with both of your feet on the ground. Then sit down without resting your but on the floor. Your feet should be close to each other. You then need to extend one leg in the front, holding the foot of the extended leg with your arms. Try to maintain balance. Your spine should be neutral.

Try to stay in the position for a few seconds. Regular practice can have a calming effect on your mind and body!

Also read: Perform These Yoga Asanas To Boost Immunity During Monsoon

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.