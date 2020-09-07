Start Your Day With Prasarita Padottanasana - Watch Its Variations By Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Prasarita Padottanasana helps improve digestion and tones abdominal muscles

Highlights Prasarita Padottanasana is also known as wide-legged forward bend

It can be helpful for people with back pain

The asana can give a nice stretch to your hamstrings and glutes

#MondayMotivation: Prasarita Padottanasana is a stretching yoga routine that primarily works on your lower body. Actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra began her Monday with variations of this yoga sequence, which is also known as wide-legged forward bend. Adding yoga to your morning routine can offer a variety of health benefits. It not only gives a healthy start to your day, but also calms your mind, helps in relieving stress and can make you feel energetic throughout the day.

Prasarita Padottanasana: Read below to the variations suggested by Shilpa Shetty Kundra

In her recent IGTV, Kundra can be seen doing certain variations of Prasarita Padottanasana. These variations can strengthen your spine, core and legs, and can also calm the mind.

Also read: Healthy Morning Habits Experts Recommend

"It is very important to begin something with a clear mind and a positive attitude. It could be a new venture, a new task or a new day. The best way for me to start my day and week is with Yoga," Kundra writes in the caption of her post.

She goes on to add that since one cannot go on doing the same routine week-on-week. Thus it is important to add variety to your routine by trying something new.

Watch the video shared below to the see different variations that Kundra does. They can give a nice stretch to your hamstrings, calves and glutes.

Also read: Top 3 Exercises For Firmer & Stronger Buttocks By Celebrity Trainer

"Along with all of these benefits, it also helps improve digestion and tones the abdominal muscles. This routine may look very simple to perform, but they are extremely effective," writes Kundra in her post.

Before doing yoga as part of your morning routine, you should have a handful of soaked raisins and kesar, or almonds first thing in the morning. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that ot can make you feel energised in the morning and prevent constipation. Soaked raisins and kesar have also found to be an effective remedy for period pain.

Also read: Ease PMS Symptoms With This Simple Morning Routine: Try It Today!

So, how do you start your morning?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.