Ease PMS Symptoms With This Simple Morning Routine: Try It Today!

Starting your day on a healthy note can help you be energised through the day. Eating foods like soaked raisins and kesar first thing in the morning can be beneficial for easing PMS. This remedy has been found to be effective, says celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. Another morning routine food that can help you get rid of constipation, bloating and mood swings is soaked almonds and black raisins. The Mumbai-based nutritionist takes to Instagram to talk about how soaked almonds and black raisins cam help you with these concerns.

Benefits of eating soaked almonds and black raisins first thing in morning

"Yeh chota bomb, Kare bade kaam," writes Diwekar in the caption of her post.

Speaking of black raisins, they can be used for frizzy hair and painful periods. They can especially be helpful during excessive bleeding. Other symptoms of PMS like constipation, bloating and mood swings can also be reduced with the help of black raisins.

This dried fruit can be best enjoyed with overnight soaked and pealed "mamra badam". This dose of soaked almonds and black raisins is how Diwekar starts her day.

Soaked almonds can offer you multiple health benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

Almonds are a rich source of vegetarian protein. Having soaked almonds can be slightly better than unsoaked almonds. This is because the peel of almonds contain tannins that can inhibit absorption of nutrients. Once you soak the almonds, the peel can come off easily, allowing nuts to easily release nutrients. Soaked almonds are also good for digestion. They help in releasing enzyme lipase, which helps in digestion of fats.

Black raisins can be another good addition to your diet. They are made with dried grapes and have a sugary and juicy taste. Apart from reducing hair loss, black raisins can also help in reducing blood impurities and reducing high blood pressure and preventing anemia. The dried fruit is naturally rich in iron and antioxidants.

All in all, the idea is to understand that having a healthy morning routine can benefit your overall health in multiple ways. To all the ladies out there, start your day with a handful of soaked almonds and black raisins, as soon as you can!

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.