Is It PMS Or Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder? Know The Difference

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder is a severe form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS). Along with the common symptoms of PMS like bloating and breast tenderness, it may cause emotionally draining symptoms that may interfere with your daily life. Symptoms of premenstrual dysphoric disorder may show up a week before your period starts and may continue until a few days after it begins. The symptoms are mostly severe and exhausting. The condition may cause mood swings, fatigue, appetite change, losing interest in usual activities, sleep problems, cramps, hot flashes, headaches, joint or muscle pain, tension, anxiety and irritability.

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder: Causes and risk factors

Experts believe that premenstrual dysphoric disorder may be caused because of an abnormal reaction to hormonal changes that occur in menstrual cycle. The condition affects around 5% women of childbearing age. Many women who have premenstrual dysphoric disorder may also have anxiety or depression, reports WebMD.

Low levels of serotonin, the hormone which controls sleep, mood, attention and pain, can be linked to premenstrual dysphoric disorder. Serotonin levels may be affected because of hormonal changes that occur in a menstrual cycle.

PMDD diagnosis

Underlying mental health conditions like depression, panic disorder or anxiety disorder need to be ruled out first. They can help the doctor clarify if these conditions are causing the symptoms. Menopause, endometriosis, fibroids and hormonal problems may also be causing the aforementioned symptoms.

You may have premenstrual dysphoric disorder if you have five or more of these symptoms. The symptoms should ideally begin between seven to 10 days of your periods, and they go away shortly after you start bleeding.

Treatment of premenstrual dysphoric disorder

Stress management, physical activity and exercise, antidepressants, hormone therapy, vitamin supplements and diet changes can help in bringing improvement to premenstrual dysphoric disorder and the symptoms that it causes. Relaxation therapy, meditation and yoga can also help in improving symptoms caused by the condition.

