Heart disease remains one of India's biggest public health challenges. Indians face a rising risk of heart health issues such as heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and coronary artery disease, resulting in premature deaths. A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has found that older adults could benefit from a cholesterol drug, as it could reduce risk. According to the World Heart Federation, heart disease in older adults increases due to factors such as long-term exposure to bad cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, chronic inflammation, plaque build-up in arteries, and physical inactivity. A popular cholesterol medication known as atorvastatin was used to reduce the risk of heart attacks in older adults based on their medical history.

What Did The New Study On Heart Attacks In Older Adults Find?

A double-blind trial that involved 9,971 participants from Australia and they were prescribed oral atorvastatin 40 mg daily or a placebo, as they posed a high risk of having a heart attack.

Out of the data pool, about 52% were women who were part of the study to offer clinical insight into cholesterol medication and lowering heart attack risk.

The group that was given the cholesterol medication atorvastatin was found to have a 30% lower risk of heart attack over the course of 5.9 years.

What Are Major Cardiovascular Events?

The major cardiovascular events that were prevented during this trial are heart attack, stroke, cardiovascular death, and hospitalisation due to heart disease. The involvement of muscles, the liver, and diabetes could affect those who are more vulnerable to developing heart health issues.

India contributes to nearly one-fifth of global heart disease deaths, which means that developing preventive measures is necessary to reduce the global disease burden.

Why Is Cholesterol Important For Heart Health?

Maintaining heart health depends on your blood lipids, wherein good cholesterol, or HDL, shields the heart, and bad cholesterol increases the chances of plaque formation in the arteries.

Compromised heart health can reduce blood flow to the organ and brain, resulting in serious health complications.

How Do Cholesterol-Lowering Medications Work?

The cholesterol-lowering medications, such as atorvastatin, can result in improved heart health markers such as

Lowering LDL cholesterol

Stabilising plaque

Reducing inflammation

Improving vascular health

How Do Statins Reduce Heart Attack Risk?

The Lancet Journal suggests that major heart health events could benefit from the intake of statins, and their dose should be taken as medically prescribed. It can lower heart attack risk in people, especially those who are at high risk, and it could also reduce the risk of stroke and cardiac event-related death.

Why Are Findings Important For Older Adults?

India has around 160-170 million people who fall under the older adult category that could benefit from this study's findings.

The age of 65 years and older can increase the risk of heart health issues, and practical implementation of prevention strategies is needed to reduce heart health risk.

Some older adults are prescribed preventive medication to lower their heart health risk, as they are dealing with pre-existing medical conditions. A weak immune system and compromised state of the heart and its functioning can increase the risk that needs to be managed via medication.

Who May Benefit The Most?

The benefit of this study is specifically for those who are:

Adults over 70 years

People with elevated cholesterol

Individuals with hypertension

Patients with diabetes

Those with multiple cardiovascular risk factors

Note: The internal slowdown of the system causes the heart to become weaker, and the timely introduction of cholesterol-lowering medication could reduce the risk of heart disease.

Are There Any Risks Or Side Effects?

The risks associated with the use of cholesterol-lowering medication for reducing heart attack risk can be related to the following:

Muscle pain

Liver enzyme changes

Drug interactions

Note: Those who are looking to safeguard their heart health need to seek individualised medical advice to safely take this medication.

What Do Current Heart Health Guidelines Say?

The current health guidelines established to control the incidence of heart disease detail that the following measures are necessary:

Cholesterol screening

Lifestyle modification

Diet and exercise

Medication recommendations for high-risk individuals

Lifestyle Habits That Support Healthy Cholesterol Levels

Your heart health could benefit from implementing lifestyle habits that could support healthy cholesterol levels. These habits include:

Mediterranean-style diet

Increase intake of fresh fruits and vegetables

Regular exercise

Weight management

Avoid Smoking

Adequate sleep

The new study has found that a cholesterol-lowering medication could cause a 30% reduction in heart attack risk. These findings are encouraging but need to be individualised for managing heart health issues as well as lowering cholesterol levels for better long-term heart health.

Also Read: No Smoking, No Alcohol, No Obesity: Doctor Explains Heart Disease Causes In Healthy Individuals

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.