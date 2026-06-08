Childhood undernutrition has long been a public health challenge in India, but childhood obesity is now emerging alongside it as a growing concern. According to the NFHS-6 findings, the prevalence of overweight, obesity and other lifestyle-related health issues is increasing across the country. While changes in diet and reduced physical activity remain major contributing factors, the growing impact of screen time, gaming and smartphone use is becoming an alarming concern for children's health.

With digital devices now an integral part of education, entertainment and social interaction, many children are spending several hours each day in front of screens. This shift in lifestyle may be one of the major contributors to the rise in childhood obesity.

The Link Between Screen Time and Weight Gain

Excessive screen use promotes a sedentary lifestyle. Gaming, watching videos, scrolling through social media and attending online classes often lead children to replace physical activity with screen-based activities.

Children who spend long hours on devices burn fewer calories throughout the day. Over months and years, this imbalance between calorie intake and calorie expenditure can result in unhealthy weight gain.

It is not just smartphones that are a concern. Gaming consoles, tablets, televisions and computers all contribute to prolonged periods of sitting and reduced movement.

Also Read: What NFHS-6 Reveals About India's Future Diabetes Risk Starting In Childhood

How Screens Influence Eating Habits

One of the less obvious consequences of screen time is its influence on eating habits. Many children snack while playing games or watching videos without paying attention to whether they are hungry or full. This mindless eating often leads to the overconsumption of high-calorie foods such as:

Packaged snacks

Crisps and fried foods

Sugary drinks

Chocolates and sweets

Fast-food items

Children are also regularly exposed to advertisements promoting unhealthy food products, which can further influence their food choices. As a result, screen time may contribute to both reduced physical activity and increased calorie consumption.

Gaming, Smartphones and Sleep Disruption

Getting enough sleep is an important part of maintaining a healthy body weight. However, too much screen time, especially before bed, can affect normal sleep patterns. Blue light from smartphones, tablets and other devices can delay sleep onset and lower the quality of sleep. Children who sleep less, often experience hormonal changes that increase hunger and cravings for high-calorie foods.

Poor sleep has been linked to:

Increased appetite

Weight gain

Reduced physical activity

Poor concentration

Increased risk of metabolic disorders

Why Childhood Obesity Matters

Childhood obesity is not merely a cosmetic concern. Excess body fat can affect multiple organs and body systems, often long before symptoms become obvious.

Health complications associated with childhood obesity may include:

Insulin resistance

Prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes

Fatty liver disease

High blood pressure

Abnormal cholesterol levels

Joint and bone problems

Sleep disorders

Emotional and psychological difficulties

Many of these conditions were once considered adult diseases but are now being diagnosed at increasingly younger ages.

The Diabetes Connection

One of the most disturbing implications of childhood obesity is the possible effect on future diabetes burden in India. Obesity can cause cells in the body to become less sensitive to insulin, leading to insulin resistance. Over time, blood sugar levels may start to rise, increasing the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

With India already bearing one of the world's largest burdens of diabetes, childhood obesity has the potential to create a new generation of people at risk for diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other chronic illnesses.

Why Younger Children Are Increasingly Vulnerable

Today's children are growing up in a digital environment unlike any previous generation.

Several factors contribute to increasing obesity risk:

Prolonged smartphone use

Online gaming

Excessive recreational screen time

Reduced outdoor play

Increased academic screen exposure

Easy access to processed foods

Declining levels of daily physical activity

Urbanisation and limited access to safe outdoor spaces may further restrict opportunities for exercise and active play.

What Parents Can Do

Technology is unlikely to disappear from children's lives, but healthy boundaries can help reduce its impact on physical health.

Parents can consider the following strategies:

Encourage Daily Physical Activity: Children should engage in at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity each day through sports, outdoor games, cycling, walking, or structured exercise. Create Screen-Free Meal Times: Meals should ideally be eaten without television, smartphones, or gaming devices to encourage mindful eating. Prioritise Sleep: Establish regular sleep schedules and avoid screen exposure before bedtime. Promote Healthy Snacking: Keep nutritious snacks readily available and limit sugary beverages and ultra-processed foods. Lead by Example: Children often imitate adult behaviour. Families that prioritise physical activity and limit recreational screen time tend to foster healthier habits.

Also Read: High Blood Sugar, Obesity On The Rise, Says NFHS-6 Data: Here's Why Health Insurance Is Crucial Now

A Public Health Challenge That Requires Early Action

With the advent of smart phones, gaming and digital entertainment, childhood has changed. Technology has many advantages, but it may also be encouraging a sedentary lifestyle that raises the risk of obesity.

NFHS-6 is a big reminder that India's health challenges are changing. In addition to ongoing concerns about undernutrition, the country is now confronted with the rising burden of childhood obesity and its long-term effects.

Decreasing screen time, promoting exercise and healthy eating and ensuring adequate sleep can help protect children from obesity and future metabolic diseases. Intervening early today may be the key to preventing tomorrow's diabetes and cardiovascular disease epidemic.

(By Dr. Kona Lakshmi Kumari, Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist, Minimal Access & Robotic GI Surgeon, & Metabolic and Bariatric Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

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