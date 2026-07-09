After Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi, warning of moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning throughout the day. The Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) has experienced heavy rainfall for the past two days, resulting in waterlogging in several areas, severe traffic jams, and disruptions to daily activities. According to the IMD, widespread to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh until July 10. Additionally, a fresh spell of rain is anticipated to continue over Northeast Uttar Pradesh until July 13, while East Rajasthan is likely to see similar conditions on July 9.

While the rains offer much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, they can cause significant disruptions to daily life. The monsoon season also increases the risk of infections due to various factors; the rise in humidity creates an environment conducive to the growth of bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

During heavy rains, it's easy to get drenched. Just a few minutes outside can leave you thoroughly soaked, especially in persistent downpours. Staying in wet clothes for too long raises the risk of catching a cold or other infections.

What should you immediately do after getting wet?

If you get wet in the rain, take these steps immediately to stabilise your body temperature and remove environmental contaminants:

1. Find shelter

Get indoors or under an awning to protect yourself from further exposure.

2. Change clothes

Remove wet clothing as soon as possible to prevent chilling and reduce the risk of developing a cold or other infections.

3. Dry off completely

Use a clean towel to dry your skin and hair quickly.

4. Take a warm shower

Opt for a warm shower to improve comfort and body temperature. It will also help you rinse off potential pathogens, pollution, and bacteria from the rainwater.

5. Stay warm

Put on warm, dry clothes to help your body recover from the cold. Sip herbal tea, warm water, or broth to raise your core body temperature.

Also read: Smell A Musty Room This Monsoon? It Could Be Silently Damaging Your Lungs

Tips to minimise the risk of infections

Heavy rain and standing water expose you to viruses, bacteria, and fungi. To minimise the risk of infections, consider the following tips:

Wash hands frequently: Use soap and water immediately after returning indoors.

Use soap and water immediately after returning indoors. Disinfect exposed skin: Apply antiseptic liquid if you waded through flooded waters.

Apply antiseptic liquid if you waded through flooded waters. Keep feet dry: Wash your feet thoroughly and dry between the toes to prevent fungal infections.

Wash your feet thoroughly and dry between the toes to prevent fungal infections. Avoid touching your face: Keep unwashed hands away from your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Keep unwashed hands away from your eyes, nose, and mouth. Boost your immunity: Eat vitamin C-rich foods to keep your immune system strong.

Eat vitamin C-rich foods to keep your immune system strong. Stay hydrated: Drink boiled or filtered water to prevent waterborne illnesses.

Drink boiled or filtered water to prevent waterborne illnesses. Sanitise your gear: Clean and dry your umbrellas, raincoats, and shoes to prevent mould growth.

Clean and dry your umbrellas, raincoats, and shoes to prevent mould growth. Avoid stagnant water: Don't walk through puddles where water may be contaminated.

Don't walk through puddles where water may be contaminated. Eat home-cooked food: Avoid street food and opt for freshly cooked meals to reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses.

Also read: Monsoon Fitness Guide: How To Exercise Safely Without Falling Sick

Many people enjoy the beauty of rain; however, the monsoon season can pose health risks. By taking these precautions, you can stay safe during the rainy season and protect yourself from potential infections.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.