Heart Attack During the Festivities: The Warning Signs You Should Never Brush Aside

The festive season in India brings with it a particular convergence of factors that cardiologists watch closely, such as disrupted sleep schedules, richer food, higher salt and sugar intake, physical overexertion during celebrations, and the kind of sustained emotional intensity, both joyful and stressful, that places measurable demand on the cardiovascular system. It is not coincidental that cardiac events cluster around this period. The conditions that increase risk are precisely those that the season produces in abundance. What makes this more consequential is that the warning signs of a heart attack are among the most commonly misread symptoms in medicine, and the festive context gives people additional reasons to dismiss what their body is telling them.

Symptoms That Are Not Chest Pain

The popular image of a heart attack is that it is sudden, with crushing chest pain, and it is dramatic and unmistakable. That describes one presentation. It does not describe all of them, and it may not describe the one that matters to you. A significant proportion of cardiac events, particularly in women and in people with diabetes, present atypically. Jaw pain or tightness that appears without dental cause, pain radiating down the left arm or across both shoulders, unexplained nausea or vomiting, sudden and severe fatigue without exertion, cold sweats, and dizziness or lightheadedness are all documented warning signs of myocardial infarction that are regularly attributed to other causes in the hours before a patient seeks care.

The time lost to misattribution is the time that determines how much cardiac muscle is damaged. Heart muscle does not recover. Every minute without intervention during an active cardiac event represents irreversible loss.

The Acidity Confusion

The symptom most commonly confused with a cardiac event is upper abdominal discomfort or a burning sensation that patients attribute to acidity, particularly after a heavy festive meal. The distinction matters enormously. Acidity produces discomfort that typically follows eating, worsens when lying down, and improves with antacids. Cardiac-origin discomfort may also follow a meal, but it tends to radiate to the jaw, arm, back, or neck, does not respond meaningfully to antacids, and is often accompanied by one or more of the symptoms described above. Profuse sweating alongside chest or upper abdominal discomfort should always prompt immediate medical evaluation rather than a wait-and-watch approach with antacids.

Any doubt should default toward cardiac assessment. The consequences of treating a cardiac event as acidity are severe. The consequences of treating acidity as a potential cardiac event are a normal ECG and a conversation with a doctor.

Why Festive Season Specifically Increases Risk

Salt-heavy celebratory food increases fluid retention and raises blood pressure. Alcohol, consumed more frequently during the festive period, elevates heart rate and blood pressure while interacting with certain cardiac medications. Disrupted sleep reduces the body's ability to regulate blood pressure and inflammatory markers. Physical exertion during events, dancing, carrying loads, or sustained standing, places sudden demand on a cardiovascular system that may already be under pressure from dietary and sleep changes. In patients with known coronary artery disease or hypertension, any of these factors in isolation carries manageable risk. In combination, and over the course of several weeks, they represent a meaningful increase in cardiac event probability.

What to Do During the Festivities

Patients with existing hypertension, diabetes, or a history of cardiac disease should maintain their medication schedule without interruption during the festive period. Monitoring blood pressure more frequently during this time is prudent. Keeping meals moderate in portion, limiting fried and salt-heavy foods, and maintaining hydration are practical measures that carry genuine protective value.

If any symptom described above appears during the festive period, the appropriate response is immediate presentation to an emergency department equipped for cardiac intervention, not waiting to see if it resolves. Hospitals with cardiac catheterisation capabilities can open a blocked artery within minutes of arrival when a patient presents early. That speed of intervention is what converts a potential fatality into a recoverable event. The festive season should not carry cardiovascular risk as a background assumption. With awareness of what to watch for and the willingness to act on it promptly, the period can be navigated safely.

(By Dr Anjan Siotia, Director of Cardiology at BM Birla Heart Hospital)

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