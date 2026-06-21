Father's Day holds significant importance as it honours and recognises the contributions of fathers in everyone's lives. This day allows families to express love, appreciation, and gratitude towards their fathers for the sacrifices they make and the roles they play in shaping their children's lives. At the same time, mothers are traditionally celebrated as emotional nurturers, Father's Day shines a light on the often-silent, supportive pillars who guide, protect, and stabilise their families. In many cases, fathers often focus on their family's health and well-being above their own. As a result, this leads to scenarios where they delay personal medical appointments, overlook health symptoms, and disregard their mental and emotional needs while prioritising their family's needs.

"Fatherhood is often associated with responsibility, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to family. As fathers strive to provide emotional, financial, and physical support for their loved ones, many place their family's needs above their own health and well-being. While this dedication is widely admired, it can come at a significant personal cost. Men frequently delay medical checkups, ignore symptoms of illness, neglect mental health concerns, and adopt unhealthy lifestyles due to work pressures and family obligations," says Dr. Satish Koul, Principal Director and Unit Head - Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

However, fathers must prioritise their health for several reasons. First and foremost, maintaining good health enables fathers to be more present and actively involved in their children's lives. A healthy dad is more likely to engage in activities with their children, which strengthens family bonds. Additionally, taking care of their health sets a positive example for their children, teaching them the importance of self-care and wellness.

"Neglecting personal health can lead to long-term consequences, affecting not only fathers themselves but also the families who depend on them," adds Dr. Koul. Physical and mental health issues may lead to increased stress, diminished energy, and even chronic illnesses, impacting their ability to provide care and support effectively. By prioritising their own health, fathers can prevent potential health issues.

"Understanding these issues is essential for promoting the well-being of fathers and fostering stronger, healthier families."

Additionally, good health contributes to mental well-being. Parenting can be stressful, and a father with a healthy mindset is better equipped to handle the challenges that come with it. This not only benefits the father but also sets a positive example for their children about the importance of self-care and managing stress.

In conclusion, while Father's Day is a celebration of the pivotal role fathers play in their families, it also serves as a reminder that they must not overlook their own health. Prioritising self-care benefits not just the fathers themselves but also enhances the overall well-being of the entire family unit.

(Dr. Satish Koul, Principal Director & Unit Head - Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram)

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