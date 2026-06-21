For decades, medical textbooks taught us that kidney cancer was mostly a disease of older people, usually found in those in their sixties or seventies. But today, working as a consultant medical oncologist, I am seeing a deeply worrying change. More and more young Indians under the age of 40 are walking into my clinic with kidney tumours. While younger patients are still a smaller group, this rise is real. It forces us to rethink health in modern India. Today, kidney cancer sits among our country's top ten most common cancers, making up about 2 to 3 per cent of all cancer cases.

Why is this happening? Part of the answer is that we now have great health scans. In the past, kidney tumours stayed hidden until they became very large or advanced. Today, a regular ultrasound or CT scan done for a completely different reason-like a simple stomach ache-often accidentally finds a small kidney mass at a very early stage. However, better scans do not fully explain this rise. Our lifestyle has changed completely. In my daily practice, I often meet young adults dealing with major health issues: rising obesity, high blood pressure at a young age, and Type 2 diabetes. When you mix these risks with sitting at a desk all day, high stress, processed food, and smoking, you increase the chances of kidney cancer. Here is my most important message to you: kidney cancer is a very "silent" disease. In the early stages, it almost never gives you a warning.

By the time someone notices clear signs like blood in their urine, constant pain in their side or lower back, or sudden weight loss, the cancer has often already grown. This is why regular health checks are so important. Do not skip your yearly medical check-up. A simple, painless ultrasound can catch a tumour before it causes even a single symptom, allowing us to successfully treat and remove it before major problems happen. Even if a patient receives this diagnosis, there is immense reason for hope.

The landscape of cancer care has advanced significantly and is not limited to just basic surgery or traditional chemotherapy. Today, we have a powerful modern treatment called immunotherapy. Instead of attacking your body, immunotherapy trains your own immune system to find and destroy hidden cancer cells. In our practice, we use this advanced treatment after surgery to greatly lower the risk of the cancer ever coming back, helping patients return to a completely healthy life. To conclude, age is no longer a shield. Do not assume you are "too young" to face a serious health issue. Make your regular health checks a priority, listen to your body, and remember that with an early diagnosis and modern immunotherapy, kidney cancer is highly beatable.

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