When it comes to meeting your daily protein needs, many people assume vegetarian options are limited. In reality, however, there are plenty of plant-based foods packed with protein, each offering its own unique nutritional benefits. From lentils and chickpeas to tofu, paneer and sprouts, every vegetarian protein source plays a different role on your plate.

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra breaks down some of the best protein-rich vegetarian options, highlighting how combining different foods can help create a more balanced and nutritious diet. Take a look at some of the top vegetarian protein sources and how much protein they contain:

Paneer (100g): 20g protein, 265 kcal

Firm tofu (100g): 15g protein, 130 kcal

Cooked soybeans (100g): 18g protein, 172 kcal

Cooked chana (100g): 8.5g protein, 160 kcal

Cooked rajma (100g): 8g protein, 127 kcal

Raw moong sprouts (100g): 3g protein, 30 kcal

Roasted chana (100g): 20g protein, 360 kcal

Breaking down each of these vegetarian protein sources, the nutritionist explains, “Your dal has protein, your paneer has protein, your chana has protein, and your sprouts have protein too. BUT each one plays a different role on your plate. So you don't have to stick to just one source."

How To Prepare A Protein-Rich Plate?

The nutritionist advises her followers to build their weekly meals around a few reliable vegetarian protein options and rotate them in ways they genuinely enjoy. She also shares a few protein-rich food pairings:

Dal + Rice

Rajma + Rice

Chana + Roti

Sprouts + Buttermilk

Tofu + Rice

Paneer + Vegetables

She further explains how to build a protein-rich plate. According to her, paneer, tofu, or soybeans can serve as the base of a meal, while chana or rajma can be added to boost both protein and fibre intake. For snacks, she recommends choosing roasted chana or sprouts to help ensure a steady intake of protein throughout the day.

A varied combination of vegetarian protein sources can help make meals more nutritious, balanced and satisfying while supporting daily protein requirements.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.