About 69.1% of women use contact lenses among young adults, as people struggle with their eyesight. Even though this is the case in India, the misconceptions about safe use and hygiene remain a concern. Research published in the Ophthalmology Journal mentions that contact lenses should be used safely for vision correction, as infections due to unhygienic handling practices are common. Besides eye infections, chances of corneal ulcers due to contact lenses shifting and the possibility of irritation are also common. When it comes to contact lens safety, the need to use them safely is necessary, as it can quickly turn into a hassle. Your eyes are sensitive and need gentle care, especially if you wear contact lenses.

Why Contact Lens Hygiene Is Crucial For Eye Health

The BMJ Journal documents that maintaining hygiene while using contact lenses is necessary to avoid the possibility of eye issues. If contact lenses sit directly on the surface of the eye, the effect on the iris is possible. The muscles surrounding the iris can weaken with repetitive contact lens usage, and it is a real question that ophthalmologists ask patients who go for an eye assessment.

The lenses can become petri dishes of bacteria, fungi, and parasites as the finger touches the lens before it is placed in the eye.

Whereas poor hygiene can lead to painful infections and vision-threatening complications, as contact lenses can directly become the source of serious health issues.

1. Always Wash And Dry Your Hands Before Touching Contact Lenses

The Clinical Ophthalmologist Journal points to the need to wash and dry your hands before touching contact lenses. If your fingers are dirty, then the dirt can transfer onto the lenses and become a contaminant, leading to eye infections.

Eye care tips that you need to follow for proper handwashing before using contact lenses are:

Practising proper handwashing technique.

Importance of drying hands with a lint-free towel, as particles can transfer onto the lenses.

2. Follow The Recommended Lens Replacement Schedule

Each contact lens has a replacement schedule which has been determined based on the way they have been manufactured. The contact lenses can be of different types, such as reusable contact lenses and daily disposable lenses, which have varying replacement schedules that need to be strictly followed. There are health risks involved with stretching lens use beyond replacement dates; it is unsafe. These risks can occur due to protein deposits and microbial growth on the contact lenses.

3. Never Sleep In Contact Lenses Unless Approved By Your Eye Doctor

A golden rule to follow when using contact lenses is not to use them while sleeping, as the risk of an eye infection multiplies. The reasons behind this can be:

Reduced oxygen supply to the cornea.

Increased infection risk.

Corneal inflammation and ulcers.

Clean and store contact lenses correctly.

Research published in the Eye Contact Lenses Journal suggests that contact lenses need to be cleaned before using them with the help of a formulated solution. Those who are looking for contact lens care that keeps their eye health intact need to focus on following the instructions on the contact lenses box. Furthermore, consulting an ophthalmologist is best before opting to wear contact lenses. Here is how you can do so:

Make use of fresh disinfecting liquid every time you want to wear contact lenses.

Most contact lens users tend to top off their cleaning liquid, which is not medically safe, as the product can expire.

The prescribed rub-and-rinse method as recommended needs to be used while using contact lenses.

Even in the case where contact lenses need to be hygienically maintained to avoid the risk of eye infections.

4. Avoid Contact With Water While Wearing Or Cleaning Lenses

Water can become problematic as moisture tends to cause microbial growth when it is used to clean contact lenses. Certain eye safety tips need to be followed, especially if you use contact lenses daily. There are situations wherein wearing contact lenses could cause issues; here is when you need to be extra careful:

Risks from tap water, swimming pools, lakes, and hot tubs can increase the risk of eye infections.

Exposure to harmful microorganisms while being outdoors and in windy areas can prove to be an issue for those who use contact lenses.

The importance of removing lenses before swimming is necessary, as the constant contact with water can increase the risk of eye health issues.

5. Replace Your Contact Lens Case Regularly

The Eye Contact Lenses Journal documents that the case used to store contact lenses needs to be replaced regularly, as accidental contamination is possible. If these contaminants are not removed, the risk of eye infections can harbour microbes that turn into serious eye infections and can even damage the cornea over time.

Watch For Warning Signs Of Contact Lens-Related Problems

If you are a frequent contact lens user, then you need to watch out for any warning signs that may occur. These signs can be:

Red eyes

Persistent irritation

Blurred vision

Excessive tearing

Eye pain

Light sensitivity

Eye discharge

If these signs last for over 2-3 days, then medical attention is needed, as immediate addressal is important to contain the infection before it becomes serious.

6. Avoid Sharing Contact Lenses Or Eye Products

Another crucial rule to follow while using contact lenses is to avoid sharing them with other people. Eye products such as contact lenses should be used by a single individual, as they can present issues with bacterial and viral transmission.

7. Give Your Eyes Regular Breaks

Your eyes need rest, and if certain situations are putting extra stress on them, then taking regular breaks is necessary. Over time, excessive usage of your eyes can weaken their muscles and cause your vision to become blurry. You need to spend time that is lens-free to give your eyes a break and let them breathe, as a lens can make them strained.

Note: Most contact lens users need to alternate between using contact lenses and glasses.

8. Special Precautions For Makeup Users

Those who use contact lenses as a makeup accessory need to also take special care, as this product can make their eye susceptible to infections. There are several cases of broken lenses causing eye issues, and they need to be fished out of the eye using a special removal tool that needs to be carefully handled.

Who Is At Higher Risk Of Contact Lens Complications?

The possibility of health complications increases multiple times for those who wear contact lenses for a prolonged period of time. Those who have dry eyes tend to struggle with wearing contact lenses for a long duration. Here are the situations where the risk of contact lens complications increases:

Individuals with allergies tend to suffer from a higher risk of eye irritation.

Poor hygiene practices can expose your sensitive eyes to irritants.

Frequent swimmers can suffer from constant moisture effects underneath the contact lens.

When To See An Eye Doctor

An ophthalmologist should be consulted if you present with any eye infection symptoms, such as:

Persistent redness

Pain or discomfort

Reduced vision

Symptoms lasting more than 24 hours

Recurring eye infections

Contact lenses can be used safely when the safety precautions are followed. You need to protect your vision and carefully use contact lenses.

Also Read: Doctor Explains Why Dry Eye Symptoms Linger After Peak Winter Ends

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.