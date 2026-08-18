Actor Pulkit Samrat recently opened up about the physical toll malaria took on him, revealing that the infection caused him to lose 2.5 kg of muscle along with a noticeable amount of strength. The actor shared an Instagram Story showing himself resting in bed while recovering from the illness. Talking about the impact malaria had on his physique, Pulkit wrote, "Malaria took a little more out of me than I expected. Lost 2.5 kg of muscle and a fair bit of strength. But I know this body. We've built it before. We'll build it again." For someone who regularly trains and maintains a muscular physique, losing strength during an infection can be particularly noticeable. But can an illness such as malaria really cause such a rapid change in muscle mass?According to Dr Sanjay Raina, HOD, Internal Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, infections can place the body under considerable metabolic stress and temporarily alter how it uses energy and protein.

Why Can An Infection Lead To Muscle Loss?

"When the body is fighting a significant infection, its priority is survival and recovery rather than maintaining muscle mass," explains Dr Raina. Malaria can cause high fever, inflammation, reduced appetite and prolonged periods of inactivity. All of these factors can affect muscle tissue. "Fever increases the body's metabolic demand, while patients may eat considerably less and lose fluids during the illness. At the same time, inflammation can alter normal protein metabolism. When these factors occur together, the body can enter a more catabolic state, making it harder to preserve lean tissue," he says.

This becomes particularly relevant when someone remains in bed for several days and consumes significantly fewer calories and less protein than usual.

Does A Drop On The Weighing Scale Mean You Lost Muscle?

A sudden reduction in body weight during an infection can reflect several changes happening simultaneously. Reduced food intake, dehydration and depleted glycogen stores can all make the body weigh less. Dr Raina cautions against interpreting every kilogram lost during an illness as pure muscle loss. "A quick change on the weighing scale should not automatically be interpreted as an equivalent loss of skeletal muscle. During an infection, hydration, glycogen stores, food intake and lean tissue can all change at the same time," he explains. Glycogen, the stored form of carbohydrate in muscles, is held along with water. When food intake and physical activity decline during illness, glycogen stores can fall, contributing to a rapid change in body weight.

Can Malaria Specifically Affect Muscles?

Malaria itself can contribute to significant physiological stress, particularly in severe infections. "Malaria can have effects beyond fever and weakness. In severe cases, skeletal muscle can also be affected, with biochemical evidence of muscle injury and changes in muscle energy metabolism having been reported," says Dr Raina. However, the extent of muscle loss can vary considerably between patients. The severity and duration of infection, nutritional intake, physical activity, hydration and the individual's baseline health can all influence recovery.

Why Does Strength Drop So Quickly?

Muscle strength is not determined only by muscle size. When someone stops exercising for several days or weeks, the muscles become less accustomed to handling resistance. At the same time, fatigue, reduced energy availability and prolonged bed rest can affect neuromuscular performance. This means a person may feel significantly weaker even if they have not experienced a large amount of actual muscle tissue loss. For someone who trains regularly, the difference can be especially noticeable when attempting to return to their previous weights.

Should You Immediately Resume Training After Malaria?

Trying to return to intense workouts immediately after recovering from malaria may do more harm than good. "The biggest mistake can occur during the recovery phase. Someone who was training hard before malaria may want to return immediately to the same weights and intensity, but the body may not yet be ready for that workload," says Dr Raina. He recommends prioritising the basics first. "Restore your appetite, hydration, sleep and normal daily activity before thinking about returning to heavy training. Exercise should then be restarted gradually, with intensity increased according to how the body responds," he advises.

How Can You Rebuild Muscle After An Infection?

Once the person has recovered medically and is cleared to exercise, rebuilding strength involves several fundamentals. Adequate protein and overall calorie intake are important for repairing and maintaining muscle. Hydration also needs attention, particularly after an illness associated with fever and fluid loss. Sleep and recovery are equally important because the body continues repairing itself after the infection has cleared. Training should begin at a lower intensity than before the illness. Gradually increasing resistance and volume allows the muscles and cardiovascular system to readapt without placing excessive stress on the recovering body.

Recovery Is More Than Just Becoming Fever-Free

Malaria recovery does not necessarily end when the temperature returns to normal. "Being free of fever is only one milestone. Recovery should also involve the return of appetite, strength, stamina, sleep quality and normal physical capacity," says Dr Raina. For athletes and fitness enthusiasts, the temptation to quickly regain lost muscle can be strong. But allowing the body adequate time to recover may ultimately help them return to training more safely and sustainably. Pulkit Samrat's experience highlights an important point: a temporary loss of strength and body mass during a significant infection does not necessarily mean permanent muscle loss. With adequate nutrition, rest, hydration and a gradual return to exercise, much of the lost strength can be rebuilt.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.