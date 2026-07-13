Exposure to the morning sun is necessary as soon as you wake up to give your brain a signal that it is daytime. The start of your morning decides how the rest of your day will go, and starting with receiving morning sunlight can balance your sleep cycle as well as improve the regulation of blood sugar throughout the day. Many people opt for staying indoors and miss the window to safely receive morning sunlight; this can negatively impact their hormones and metabolic health.

The human body operates on an internal clock that needs the ideal environment and sunlight exposure in the morning to function smoothly. Research published in the BMC Public Health journal suggests that prioritising the morning sun serves as a powerful signal for the body's 24-hour clock and can sync the brain's master clock located in the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN). Early morning sun exposure is an essential need for your brain, as it needs to distinguish between daytime alertness and nighttime alertness.

Why Morning Sunlight Is Different From Daytime Sun Exposure

Morning sunlight exposure differs from daytime sun exposure, as the body's internal clock reacts differently to both. If you open your window as soon as you wake up and the morning sunlight is the first thing that you are exposed to, then your brain gets a clear signal that it is daytime.

The sleep hormone melatonin gets suppressed when the brain is exposed to the morning sun, which reduces sleepiness. Another benefit of morning sunlight is the reduction of cortisol, which influences the daily sleep cycle.

How Morning Sun Helps Improve Sleep Quality

Research published in the Journal of Health Psychology suggests that people who spend time in direct sunlight have a better sleep quality later that day. While this effect is proven, it is subject to the influence of other lifestyle factors as well as total daily sunlight exposure.

The core benefit lies with the regulation of the sleep-wake cycle, as well as the secretion of melatonin in the evening to help you fall asleep on time at night.

According to the Sleep Foundation, researchers point to morning sunlight being linked to better sleep duration and quality.

Can Morning Sunlight Affect Blood Sugar Levels?

Research published in the Journal of Biophotonics suggests that morning sunlight can positively influence the body's internal clock and glucose metabolism. When the natural cyclic nature of the body clock is disrupted, the risk of insulin resistance can increase.

This happens because morning light plays an active role in metabolic regulation.

A review published in the PLOS One journal suggests that morning light is directly linked to maintaining a healthy body weight.

It also highlights that the body's internal clock can become better aligned and metabolise glucose in a better manner.

The most crucial aspect that sunlight helps with is vitamin D and boosting overall metabolic health.

How Much Morning Sun Do You Need?

The exact duration of morning sun depends on the season and accessibility to the direct sun. If it is raining or cloudy, then exposure to natural sunlight becomes difficult. But some people need to adjust their morning sunlight exposure depending on multiple factors.

Their exact skin type, current season, air pollution exposure, and geographic location, as well as the cloud cover, can influence the duration that they need to spend in the morning sun.

The minimum threshold is at least 10 minutes of direct sunlight to balance the circadian rhythm, improve sleep quality, and regulate blood sugar levels in a better manner.

Best Time To Get Morning Sunlight

The ideal window to get the required dose for the morning sun is within 30-60 minutes of waking up. The exact timing of receiving sunlight is necessary, as the afternoon sunlight is harsh on the skin barrier, and its constant exposure can trigger skin health issues.

Who May Benefit Most From Morning Sun Exposure?

Morning sun exposure can benefit people who get a limited amount of natural light exposure during the day. Especially those who are:

Shift workers

People with poor sleep patterns

Individuals with prediabetes

Office workers

Older adults

People who fall under the above categories need to achieve their daily requirement of morning sunlight.

Simple Ways To Add Morning Sunlight To Your Routine

Your morning should include these simple ways to make sure that your sleep and blood sugar levels are balanced. Here is what you need to do:

Morning walk

Balcony sunlight

Gardening

Outdoor stretching or yoga

Breakfast near a sunny window

Precautions To Keep In Mind

With sun exposure, there are certain precautions that you need to keep in mind to avoid the side effects of sunlight. You need to :

Avoid prolonged sun exposure to maintain a healthy skin barrier.

Do not look directly at the sun, as your eyes can suffer.

Continue prescribed treatment for diabetes or sleep disorders, as treatment is necessary.

People with photosensitive conditions should consult a doctor.

Morning sun has benefits that can help improve your sleep quality as well as control unusual spikes in your blood sugar levels. But when it is practised safely, along with taking the necessary precautions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.